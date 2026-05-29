Warriors' draft target could put Klay Thompson out of a job with potential rise

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to a number of prospects at 11th overall from a perspective of fit.

Yaxel Lendeborg out of Michigan makes sense if they want to add a power forward. If Aday Mara drops to them, he could be an intriguing addition as their center of the future. Even Nate Ament out of Tennessee is worth consideration as a lengthy wing.

But if the Warriors are looking for a score-first guard to pair with Stephen Curry, there's no better option than Brayden Burries out of Arizona. Golden State aren't the only team with a clear fit for the guard, however.

Numerous mock drafts have also linked Brayden Burries to the Dallas Mavericks at ninth overall. It wouldn't be entirely disastrous if the Warriors were to miss out. But for former Warrior Klay Thompson, such a selection could quickly signal the end of his time with the organization.

The Mavericks could take a serious look at Brayden Burries. That's bad news for Klay Thompson.

Burries' fit with the Mavericks is not in question. CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein had them selecting him in his recent mock draft, as did Sam Vecenie of The Athletic. It's easy to see why.

Across 39 games with Arizona in 2025-26, Burries averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. While he has the three-level scoring upside to function as a wing, his height likely profiles him as more of an off-ball guard. As the Mavericks attempt to build around Cooper Flagg in their frontcourt, they'll need to surround him with additional shooters.

While Thompson's production has waned, his perimeter shooting hasn't. Across 69 games with Dallas last season, he averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while knocking down 38.3% of his attempts from beyond the arc. But with a new front office and (at some point) a new head coach, it's not likely that Thompson is a part of the long-term vision in Dallas as he reaches age 36.

Thompson is owed $17 million in 2026-27 in the final year of the sign-and-trade deal he inked in his move to Dallas. He was already relegated to a bench role last season, starting just eight games as Max Christie and Flagg emerged as serious offensive options. If the Mavericks add Burries in this Draft, it could leave very little room for Thompson in the rotation.

Could this open the door for a Warriors reunion? Who knows.

But Thompson could certainly represent an intriguing trade target for any team in need of additional bench shooting, and his expiring salary could make him even more attractive if the Mavericks no longer have a role for him.