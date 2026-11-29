The Washington Wizards are in disarray right now, which in turn hands leverage to the Golden State Warriors should the two teams enter into trade talks on All-Star big man Anthony Davis.

The team’s own disappointment in their start to the season hit a critical point on Saturday night, with head coach Brian Keefe fired just 20 games in after a 7-13 opening despite the arrival of veterans in Davis and Trae Young in the last 12 months.

Brian Keefe firing hands Warriors leverage in Anthony Davis trade talks

The last straw was a 116-91 blowout home loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Davis was out due to illness, but so too was Magic star Paolo Banchero who’s been sidelined since early in the season.

Davis has enjoyed a strong bounceback season to this point after an injury-plagued 18 months following his involvement in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. Washington have been incredibly disappointing as a team though after many expected them to jump into Play-In Tournament calculations with a mix of veterans and incredibly talented young players.

Keefe will be replaced by assistant Adam Caporn for the remainder of the season, proving the franchise will be headed for a new direction come next year. That puts even more doubt on Davis’ long-term future with the team, particularly after the front office chose not to extend the 33-year-old during the offseason.

Despite reports suggesting they're not looking to move Davis at this juncture, it's getting harder and harder to see the Wizards keeping hold of the veteran and paying him a handsome extension, particularly after giving what's proving an awful four-year, $213 million contract to Young.

BREAKING: The Washington Wizards have fired head coach Brian Keefe, sources tell ESPN. Assistant Adam Caporn will be named Wizards interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/nPuoXXjxaF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2026

Warriors have to stay patient if they're to pursue Anthony Davis

It's worth noting that the Warriors are hardly in a great position of negotiating power themselves. They're 10-9 and ninth in the Western Conference standings, while their need for a big man is apparent to all after Kristaps Porzingis stepped away from the team prior to training camp.

But if Golden State have plans to pursue a Davis trade, they simply have to remain patient and let their counterparts in Washington realize that he's not a long-term part of their team, and that they have little leverage with few teams likely to be interested in giving an injury-prone big man over $50 million for multiple years.

The Warriors might be able to justify the move given Davis is a clear upgrade from Draymond Green in their current rotation, with the 10x All-Star averaging 25.6 points and 10.1 rebounds in his 17 games so far this season.