Bucks crush hearts of Warriors fans with underrated free agency signing

The Golden State Warriors may have just lost access to the top remaining wing on the free agency market, with the Milwaukee Bucks swooping on Amir Coffey in an underrated signing amid the release of the full NBA schedule on Thursday.

Coffey has signed a one-year deal with the Bucks according to ESPN's Shams Charania, subsequently crushing the hopes of some Warrior fans who thought their franchise should go after the former L.A Clippers' wing.

The Warriors were never strongly linked to Amir Coffey

Coffey was one of the best players remaining on the market six weeks since free agency officially began, yet there was no concrete reports that Golden State were interested despite still having just nine players contracted on their roster.

That didn't stop suggestions from this publication, fans and others that the front office should have interest in the 28-year-old who enjoyed a career-year with the fifth-seed Clippers last season.

Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Chronicle floated Coffey as an option for the Warriors back in July before free agency even opened, with plenty of surprise across the league that it took this long for his next destination to be finalized.

I've wondered about Amir Coffey as a Warriors late signing, the reasoning well explained here. I've written I think it's more likely GP2 or Seth Curry for the potential last roster spot, but I imagine Coffey, if he's at the vet minimum, would be a theoretical option, too. https://t.co/i44627QsMC — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) July 29, 2025

Coffey averaged a career-high 24.3 minutes in 72 games (13 starts) with the Clippers last season, posting 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 47.1% shooting from the floor and an excellent 40.9% from 3-point range.

With Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency still ongoing and the complications of a sign-and-trade stemming from base-year compensation rules, both Moses Moody and Buddy Hield had been raised as potential candidates to be moved in order to make a deal work.

The idea of Coffey rose further as a result, particularly if Golden State chose to trade Moody given both players are very similar in their role, size and skillset. However, it's since been reported that the Warriors have no interest in trading Moody or Hield, suggesting that Coffey was never really on the table as an option.

Instead, the Warriors have focused most of their free agency plans on guards and veteran center Al Horford. The 39-year-old is expected to sign once Kuminga's situation is resolved, while they've also been linked to De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry and Malcolm Brogdon.

The acquisition of Coffey continues a big offseason for the Bucks who made the stunning decision to waive Damian Lillard in order to bring in Myles Turner, having also acquired Cole Anthony while re-signing the likes of Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr.