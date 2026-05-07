Bucks finally answer Warriors prayers with Giannis trade clarity

NBA fans have been waiting for clarity on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future for way too long, but that's particularly the case for the Golden State Warriors who've had the superstar forward on their radar for literally over half a decade.

The good news is that the Bucks are seemingly about to answer everyone's prayers by resolving Antetokounmpo's future before next month's NBA draft, suggesting a trade could go down sooner rather than later.

Bucks answer Warriors prayers with Giannis trade clarity

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Milwaukee co-owner Jimmy Haslam claimed they're going to make a decision on Antetokounmpo's future before the draft. This makes a ton of sense given the draft is the key tool for teams going down a rebuilding path, one the Bucks are likely to take if they move on from their franchise superstar.

Equally as interesting is the revelation that the Bucks have told new head coach Taylor Jenkins that "Giannis may or may not be with us," indicating that they may finally be prepared to move on from the 2x MVP in a blockbuster trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not contract extension-eligible until October … but Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam said today after Taylor Jenkins’ introductory news conference that the team wants to resolve Giannis’ Milwaukee future before next month’s NBA Draft. https://t.co/HDc0Tb6A2T — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 6, 2026

Regardless of whether the Warriors can ultimately trade for Antetokounmpo or not, this is fantastic news for the franchise as they look to regenerate the roster and try to give Stephen Curry another shot at a championship.

It should be especially good news for Golden State fans who've seen their team be so narrow-minded and focused on an Antetokounmpo trade, that they've turned their backs on other opportunities that could have improved the franchise.

The Warriors have been determined to keep their powder dry for a run at Antetokounmpo. Even in their trades for former All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis in each of the last two mid-season deadlines, they've given up just one combined first-round pick which was top 10 protected.

Giannis trade clarity will allow Warriors to move onto other opportunities

As much as Golden State will try to get back into the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, it seems unlikely that the 30-year-old will ultimately end up in the Bay Area. The Miami Heat appeared closer to a deal than the Warriors before the mid-season deadline, while the Portland Trail Blazers are now emerging as a potential destination given their control over Milwaukee's future draft capital.

As much as the front office may be disappointed if Antetokounmpo heads elsewhere, at least it puts a full stop on that conversation and will allow Golden State to explore other opportunities without worrying about how it will impact a Giannis pursuit.

An Antetokounmpo trade is likely to make the Warriors more open to sending out future picks in an alternative deal, meaning we could see a big move on the horizon that offers fresh hope heading into next season.