An 82-game regular season can often be long and arduous, particularly for a veteran team like the Golden State Warriors. What happens off the floor and the shared chemistry can so often impact what happens on it, which is exactly why the Jimmy Butler-Buddy Hield dynamic could play an underrated role this season.

Fans were given a taste of the comedy duo that is Butler and Hield last season. The two were not afraid to be silly in their time together on the Warriors, and it now seems that is going to continue as they head into year two of being teammates.

Buddy Hield and Jimmy Butler continue to rib each other in year two with Warriors

In a recent video posted on social media, the two frenemies debated who would win in a one-on-one matchup. The debate is all a bit tongue-in-cheek with Hield intentionally trying to get Butler annoyed, but it is all part of the same brotherly dynamic the two cultivated last season with Golden State. The duo are even going to share a bobblehead night during this upcoming season.

While we know the banter between the two players is inevitably going to continue, the hope is that they both continue to produce on the floor. Butler had a very solid debut season with the Warriors as he averaged nearly 18 points per game, while the team's 23-8 record following his arrival in a midseason trade with the Miami Heat shows that he was the missing piece the franchise needed to get hot and make the playoffs.

"I shoot jump shots in one-on-one."



"Bro, you don't."



"Yes I do!"@JimmyButler & @buddyhield debate who would win one-on-one between them 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/16CHdtbyP4 — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2025

Hield had a respectable first season with the Warriors, averaging 11 points per game and shooting 37% from 3-point range. His propensity to be a very streaky shooter means the Warriors and fans will be wanting more consistency from him in his second season with the team.

Butler obviously figures to be a big part of the team's plans this season, but issues could arise if they come to over-rely on the 6x All-Star. The team turned the ball over at a high rater when he wasn't on the floor during preseason, and given his age and how important he is we know head coach Steve Kerr is going to have to be strategic in how much he uses Butler.

Hield may end up finding it hard to get playing time this season as he has to compete with other players like Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and even rookie guard Will Richard, while De'Anthony Melton is also expected back in the next month.

Still, the chemistry Butler and Hield have together is palpable and that could be just as important as what they bring to the court. Sometimes you need some jokesters on a team particularly throughout the course of a long regular season, with Butler and Hield certainly seeming to fit that bill for the Warriors.