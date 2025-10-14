Beloved Warriors guard is falling apart with no sign of recovery

As the Golden State Warriors enter the season, their offseason signing of De'Anthony Melton and the apparent resurgence of Brandin Podziemski both serve as strong signs for the continued viability of their backcourt.

Yet, in the process, beloved guard Buddy Hield, who can be a somewhat inconsistent shooter and is difficult to trust in the most vital moments of games, could be hard-pressed to earn his minutes, and the Warriors may find themselves increasingly turning their other options instead.

Hield, 32, was an integral piece to the morale and the chemistry that the team built up following the Jimmy Butler trade and will continue to be so in 2025-26. Yet, as far as his viability as a player goes, Melton, Podziemski and even Moses Moody may be surpassing Hield in the rotation as we speak.

Buddy Hield could find it difficult to fit into a stacked backcourt this season

When Golden State acquired Hield in the convoluted Klay Thompson trade, many fans thought that they had found their new sharpshooter to be paired alongside superstar Stephen Curry. Yet, while Hield's early season performances gave fans hope, his inconsistent shooting throughout the course of the season led to him largely taking on a bench role behind Podziemski.

At the same time as Hield can put up massive, season-altering games, such as his 33-point performance in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets, he is also liable to have duds, and, as the team attempts to contend for a championship this year, they may have more reliable options available.

Podziemski has looked stellar so far this preseason, posting a team-high 23 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and shooting 10-of-16 from the field.

Moreover, although Moody is set to miss the rest of Golden State's preseason slate as he nurses a minor calf injury, his 5-for-7 performance from beyond the arc in their first preseason match bodes well for his ability to ingratiate his 3-and-D skill-set into the bench rotation this season.

Although Melton is still rehabbing the ACL tear he suffered last year with the Warriors, and is set to miss the beggining of the season as a result, his prowess as a point-of-attack defender could earn him serious consideration for starting minutes alongside Curry.

Hield, meanwhile, has had a relatively slow start to the preseason, shooting just 4-for-13 from 3-point range despite the significant run he has gotten thus far.

It is important to note that Golden State refused to consider moving Hield as additional salary in a potential Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade as a result of the extra perimeter shooting he brings to the rotation.

Yet, while Hield's game hasn't changed, the Warriors' situation certainly has. With guard such as Gary Payton II, and even possibly Seth Curry, fighting for rotational minutes, Hield has his work cut out for him to earn his spot, and it remains to be seen how effectively he will be able to do so.