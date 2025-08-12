Warriors will instantly regret Buddy Hield stance if rumors are true

The Golden State Warriors are still in their restricted free agency staredown with Jonathan Kuminga, hoping he takes their two-year, $45 million offer that includes a team option in the second season. One thing that they refuse to do is send Kuminga out in a sign-and-trade deal that would require them to lose either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reaffirmed that on Sunday, saying that the Warriors "value both players quite highly" (subscription required).

Hield played his first season for Golden State in 2024-25 after arriving last offseason via a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia. He played all 82 games, averaging 11.1 points per game on 42/37/83 shooting splits. Hield averaged 12.5 points per game in the playoffs, shooting 42.9% from three.

Having a shooter like Hield come off the bench gives the Warriors good value, especially as they make a championship push with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. Hield can get hot on any given night. He's one of the best shooters in the league, but he doesn't have a problem with consistency. Still, that doesn't mean Golden State should jump at the opportunity to lose him.

Warriors don't want to lose Buddy Hield in Kuminga sign-and-trade

What doesn't make sense for the Warriors is to value Hield so much that they potentially end up losing Kuminga for nothing because of it. Kuminga has until Oct. 1 to decide on his $7.9 million qualifying offer. If he accepts it, he could leave Golden State next summer for nothing in unrestricted free agency.

Part of why the Warriors want to keep Kuminga to sign their two-year offer is that he'd have a $20+ million tradable salary. Giannis Antetokounmpo hitting the market isn't some far-off dream, and having a player like Kuminga would help match salary in a trade.

They shouldn't be prioritizing Hield when it comes to Kuminga's situation, especially as the possibility of him taking the qualifying offer becomes more real.

Golden State needs to do its future a favor by revisiting sign-and-trade talks with Sacramento, which offered Malik Monk and a protected 2030 first-round pick. The Warriors reportedly want an unprotected first-round pick. If they can get that, they should jump on that opportunity.

What they shouldn't do is be so reluctant to part with Hield that it means nixing a sign-and-trade altogether. In no way should he be considered untouchable.