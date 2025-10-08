Seth Curry has suddenly been gifted a golden opportunity with Warriors

With Seth Curry officially on board the Golden State Warriors' ship for the 2025-26 season, he's going to have a special opportunity on his hands: the chance to finally take home his first career NBA championship.

Not only that, but he's going to have the chance to do it playing alongside his brother as well. And realistically, there's absolutely a world in which Seth's presence ends up being a decently big needle-mover for this team.

Plenty of Charlotte Hornets fans know this next fact, but not everyone in San Francisco does just yet: Seth actually finished the 2024-25 NBA season with the highest three-point percentage of any player in the association. He received the NBA's three-point percentage champion award for his stunning shooting accuracy last season.

Of course, for a Golden State offense that revolves around movement, gravity, and spacing, a veteran shooter coming off the bench who the coaching staff can rely on to knock down open looks from all over the floor is absolutely a major plus.

Seth will have the opportunity to win his first championship

Steve Kerr has stated that bench shooting depth was an area of need over the course of the 2025 offseason. Now, adding Seth is going to fill what was long recognized as a soft spot on this roster.

We know that Seth is naturally going to come in with somewhat low expectations relative to the stars on this roster. Even if he was the league's three-point percentage champion from last season, he's not going to draw as much defensive attention from opposing teams as his brother or Jimmy Butler. What that means is that he's simply going to serve to enhance the system the Warriors already have in place.

Sharing the hardwood with Stephen is of course a nice storyline, but there's plenty more to it than just a feel-good talking point. The synergy between brothers is already long established, and each one is going to benefit from the other's strong shooting gravity. Seth brings in over a decade of experience in this league. He's a composed veteran who knows when to shoot, how to move without the ball, and he's someone the coaching staff can be trusted to enhance the flow of the offense, rather than break it.

Overall, this is a dream scenario for Seth Curry. The closest he's come to a championship in his career was when he was a member of the 2018-19 Portland Trail Blazers, and that team was eliminated in the Western Conference Finals by, you guessed it, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Now, Seth all of a sudden finds himself in a situation where he could absolutely play a key role in this team reaching the mountaintop, and securing the first NBA championship of his career.