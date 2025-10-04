Seth Curry absolutely ruined his own longtime wish

Steph Curry went from losing fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson last offseason to getting to play alongside his literal brother the following season, as the Golden State Warriors signed Seth Curry earlier this week. Seth went from saying he didn't want to be on the same team as Steph to being excited about joining the Warriors.

It's funny how things work out, isn't it?

“It’s definitely special. Feels like a good time in both of our careers for me to be here… I know I’ve said a few times in the past that I don’t want to be on the same team [as Steph]. Kinda want to create my own path, but it’s good to be here at this stage.”



Seth Curry on… pic.twitter.com/HDZHAkbSSK — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 2, 2025

Golden State is hoping to win another championship with Steph and Draymond Green, and it's special for Seth (and Steph) that he'll get to be part of that journey. Similar to his brother, Seth established his reputation in the league as a shooter, and he shot 45.3% from deep last season with the Hornets. It certainly doesn't hurt having another shooter on the roster.

There was some confusion about how the Warriors would keep Seth after re-signing Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year deal. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Seth signed an Exhibit 9 deal and that Golden State will waive him before the season but re-sign him in November. The Warriors can't sign a 15th player to the roster until November 11, and barring a sudden change, that player will be Seth.

Seth Curry signs with Warriors after previously saying he didn't want to play with Steph

Seth talked about what it means to him to have the opportunity to join a winning organization after spending the past couple of seasons in Charlotte (that wasn't said as a slight against the Hornets), where he and Steph are from.

He said that it felt like a "good time" in his and Steph's careers to team up. Seth noted that Steve Kerr and Mike Dunleavy Jr. approached him the past few offseasons about possibly joining the Warriors. It took a while, but it's finally happened.

For a player like Steph, who has enjoyed a long career full of record-setting performances and far too many accolades to count, there was one thing that hadn't happened, not at the NBA level. It's special enough that he and Seth are together with the Warriors in training camp and the preseason, but it will be another highlight in Steph's career (and for the entire Curry family) when they take the floor together for the first time.

Thanks for coming around to the idea of joining your brother in the Bay, Seth!