Bulls can now gift Warriors their Jonathan Kuminga wish after Josh Giddey signing

While they may have rejected sign-and-trade offers from rival teams so far this offseason, there's no doubt that the Golden State Warriors are acting in a way that suggests they don't see a long-term future with Jonathan Kuminga.

As the free agency stalemate between player and franchise continues, it's become clear that the Warriors want Kuminga back on a deal they can then trade mid-season. If they could get something of significant value in return for Kuminga this offseason, they'd probably take it and move on from what's been a dramatic four years with the young forward.

Mediocre offers from the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns suggests that won't be the case, but perhaps the Chicago Bulls could now surge back into the frame after they came to an agreement with the league's other notable restricted free agent -- Josh Giddey.

Bulls could now look at a trade for Jonathan Kuminga

Giddey has signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the Bulls according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday, leaving Kuminga and Quentin Grimes as the two remaining restricted free agents on the market.

Perhaps this resolution on Giddey's future may allow Chicago to focus their attention on Kuminga who would clearly like a fresh start away from Golden State given the inconsistent role and playing time he's received across his career to date.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported back in July that Kuminga's camp had been angling for a way to get both he and Giddey paid in Chicago, leaving interest in what a potential sign-and-trade could look like between both teams.

Fischer then reported last month on The Stein Line that the Warriors themselves had legitimate interest in Giddey, though that never felt like a realistic possibility given the Bulls had held firm on viewing the Australian point guard as a long-term piece of their franchise.

With Giddey now locked into a new four-year deal, Chicago could revisit what a Kuminga trade would look like. Alternatively, they may wish to retain what projects as over $80 million in expiring contracts which sets them up to be a big player in free agency next offseason.

Having the Bulls re-emerge in the Kuminga stakes wouldn't be the worst thing for the Warriors. They still don't have to trade the 22-year-old by any means, meaning an offer from Chicago would at least give them another option to look at.

What's on offer though? We know Golden State have had interest in Nikola Vucevic in the past, but it doesn't appear like they want to give up Kuminga for the veteran center. Coby White would be the best player they could potentially aim for, yet his reported wish of a $100+ million contract next offseason could make things too difficult. Ayo Dosunmu is another player to potentially monitor, while Chicago do have an array of draft capital they could delve into.

Even some level of interest in Kuminga from the Bulls could cause the Kings or Suns to increase their own trade offers, perhaps giving the Warriors a way to move on from the former seventh overall pick in the coming weeks.