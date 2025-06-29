Bulls gift Warriors a huge Jonathan Kuminga favor after bold Lonzo Ball trade

Given the Chicago Bulls' strongly reported interest in restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, any move they make over this period should draw the attention of the Golden State Warriors.

The Bulls latest move came on Saturday when they boldly traded former second overall pick Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers, receiving young wing Isaac Okoro back in a straight player-for-player deal.

While Ball was viewed as a potential fit for the Warriors given his high IQ and two-way versatility, his departure to the Cavaliers may actually be a blessing in disguise and gift Golden State the opportunity to solely focus on one Bulls player.

The Warriors must specifically target young guard Coby White

If Chicago retains interest in Kuminga despite adding Okoro and drafting 6'10" forward Noa Essengue with the ninth overall pick in Wednesday's draft, then the only player the Warriors should be willing to take back is 25-year-old guard Coby White.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Suns time stated on Saturday following the Ball trade that he wouldn't rule out White also being moved, with the Bulls expected to re-sign their own restricted free agent in Josh Giddey on a new contract worth around $30 million per season.

Given their need to replace Kuminga's scoring power if he does depart, White would be a perfect option for the Warriors and someone whose shooting ability makes for a far cleaner fit alongside the veteran trio of Stepen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

There's now no other player that Golden State should be targeting if a Kuminga sign-and-trade to Chicago develops. Had Ball not been traded, then perhaps a deal could have centered around him and picks as Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report proposed last week.

While Ball would have likely been an excellent fit for the Warriors, he shouldn't have been the centerpiece of a Kuminga trade given his injury history and the fact he's only just returned from a near three-year absence.

His move to Cleveland now takes that off the table anyway, simplifying what Golden State's stance should be -- "Give us White, or don't get Kuminga at all." There are other players that the Bulls have that could be part of a trade, including 2x All-Star Nikola Vucevic who the Warriors had notable interest in leading up to the mid-season deadline.

Jalen Smith is another big man who's likely to be available, along with young guard Ayo Dosunmo. Yet the Warriors should be smart enough to know that Vucevic, Smith, Dosunmu and/or anyone else are not enough to be the main returning asset in a Kuminga trade, leaving this as a crystal clear White or nothing scenario.