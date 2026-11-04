Bulls won’t get a better chance to trade Jalen Smith after reported Warriors interest

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly showing interest in Chicago Bulls big man Jalen Smith as they continue to work through trade possibilities for veteran center Kristaps Porzingis.

The Warriors’ interest in Smith, and their need to fortify the center position, offers a perfect chance for the Bulls to cash in on the former lottery pick as they prepare to welcome back presumed starting center Nic Claxton from a hamstring injury.

Bulls won’t get a better chance to trade Jalen Smith

As many outlets have reiterated in recent days, including Jake Fischer of The Stein Line who reported of the Warriors’ interest in Smith on Wednesday, it might prove incredibly difficult for a Porzingis trade to materialize so early in the season when rival teams are still evaluating their roster.

However, the situation in Chicago is a little different. Smith has started all seven games for the Bulls, proving one of their better players in averaging 12.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and nearly a block per game. But now Claxton is closing in on a return to the lineup, and will almost assuredly become the starting center once fully back up to speed.

That will inevitably push Smith back into a reserve role and his numbers will likely decline as a result. Therefore if the Bulls wait a month, two months or closer to the mid-season deadline, they’re not going to have the same level of leverage should Smith only be playing 15-20 minutes as opposed to the nearly 25 he’s averaging so far this season.

The 26-year-old is also on a $9.4 million expiring contract. A team like the Warriors are going to be far more open to sending out assets for a player they can have for nearly a full season, rather than one who might only be on the team a couple months before he reaches free agency.

The combination of diminishing role and contract situation means Chicago may never get a better chance to trade Smith, unless of course they’re planning for him to be a long-term part of their team beyond this season.

Warriors should be monitoring Bulls’ Center situation

Smith isn’t the only Bulls center the Warriors should have interest in, with Claxton also a potential target as a player who makes just over $3 million more than Porzingis’ $20 million salary.

If Chicago are comfortable with what Smith has been providing them to this point, they could try to land a first-round pick from Golden State for Claxton while opening up even more cap space next year by offloading the additional season on his contract for Porzingis’ expiring deal.

The Bulls are suddenly emerging as a real potential trade partner for the Warriors, and one they’ll be monitoring closely as Claxton makes his return to the floor.