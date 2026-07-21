Golden State Warriors fans are well aware that NBA legend and commentator isn't a big fan of the Dubs. He’s made that clear repeatedly over the years and added more evidence to the pile with his resurfaced comments about Stephen Curry.

Barkleys comments on Curry from a podcast appearance three years ago hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce have gone viral again, with the NBA legend saying the following about Golden State's franchise superstar:

“I love Steph Curry, but if anybody with a shred of common sense tells me Steph could’ve taken the licks Michael [Jordan] was taking, come on, man…If Steph got hit like Michael was getting hit, he’d get broken in half. That’s just a fact," Barkley said.

This isn’t a new argument by any stretch. It’s the same one that people used when comparing the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls to the 2015-16 Warriors when Golden State broke the regular season record by going 73-9.

In pointless debates about which team would beat the other, Bulls defenders would bring up the physicality of the game in the 1990s. Sure, there probably was more physicality and the way referees call the game now has changed the way players try to draw contact, but the notion that Curry has had it easy in this modern era is just completely bogus.

Curry has had to deal with plenty of physicality in his Warriors career

One social media user pointed out just how intensely players have guarded Curry in his career. He hasn’t had some paddy-cake route to being the greatest shooter of all time, and everyone knows he gets fewer foul calls than other star players.

Steph Curry averaged 30 PPG in 3 quarters while getting guarded like this pic.twitter.com/hcW8NbbZfs https://t.co/zRmfZfMS0W — Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) July 19, 2026

Just last season Dillon Brooks basically punched Curry in the stomach and didn’t even get a flagrant 2 called against him, enraging head coach Steve Kerr who just so happened to play in the '90s as well as a teammate of Jordan's at the Bulls.

This is nothing new though. Barkley's had it out for the Warriors for years and has been pretty openly predicting and cheering for their demise. It’s understandable since there’s got to be some jealousy that Curry has four rings, while Barkley never even won one in his career. Still, it's weird that he seemingly can't get over it.

Barkley is unquestionably a Hall of Fame legend but just like legendary NFL quarterback Dan Marino, their career will always come with an asterisk because they didn't win a title. That's a little unfair because it's a team sport, but players are judged on championships whether it's fair or not.

It’s just disappointing to see that bitterness get the better of him and continue to color how he talks about the Warriors. Golden State fans know the truth about Curry and what he’s had to deal with in his career. Barkley can wax poetic about the past all he wants, but real fans know the deal.