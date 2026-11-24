Two defining Draymond Green moments bookended the Golden State Warriors' skid-snapping, gritty 88-87 win over the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on Sunday. A non-factor as a scorer so far this season, Green knocked down three 3-pointers within the first six minutes of the game, giving his team the early scoring boost it desperately lacked throughout its winless road trip. A couple of hours later, with the game on the line, Draymond matched up with Jayson Tatum and came up with the game-clinching stop. The first sequence had Steph Curry falling out of his seat, the second prompted Steve Kerr to share a long hug with his veteran.

On the final stop of the Warriors' five-game road trip in Memphis, Green and Kerr had a talk. In the midst of one of the franchise's worst stretches in years, the veteran told his longtime coach that he was willing to do whatever it takes to improve the situation, even if it meant he had to come off the bench. Kerr quickly dismissed the suggestion and instead told him he wanted to give his frontcourt combination with Charles Bassey a longer look.

So Kerr started both against Boston and hopes they'll turn into a reliable partnership for the rest of the season. Without Steph Curry, Kerr has repeatedly emphasized that the Warriors will have to win games with their defense and energy. Pairing Green and Bassey in the frontcourt may be their best option.

Draymond must be more aggressive on offense to make it work

Kerr likes the size and rim protection Bassey brings to the table. Bassey manning the five allows Green, who can then play at the four, to defend the opponent's best wing scorer instead of fighting inside with bigger centers. Against opponents with no clear number one option, Kerr can use Draymond in a free safety role, reading the floor, helping at the rim, and disrupting actions away from the ball.

After Tatum went for 23 first-half points on Sunday, Kerr switched Green onto him in the second half. Tatum finished the game with 27 points and scored just four points on 0-for-7 shooting in the second half. Bassey's energy and strong presence made that adjustment possible without having to give up a ton of size inside.

There is one key requirement for that partnership to be successful: Draymond must take and make more shots. Before hitting those three early threes against the Celtics, Green had made just four on 15 attempts across his first 13 games this season – an average of 0.3 makes on 1.2 attempts per game. But why is Green shooting so rarely when Kerr repeatedly stated during training camp that he wanted his veteran to shoot more? Because at the time, Kerr envisioned Green playing at the four every night.

Kristaps Porzingis' unexpected absence threw a wrench into that plan. Green has been forced to play the large majority of his minutes at the five, and therefore to operate as the screener and roller in the pick-and-rolls rather than letting it fly from the corners, as Kerr initially imagined it.

"I got to shoot," Green said when asked what he needs to do to make his combination with Bassey work."If I don't shoot, it don't work. So I came out firing."

The Warriors are a different team when Draymond makes shots. After Green made three 3-pointers against the Celtics, Golden State is now 64-18 during Green's Warriors career when Draymond hits at least three threes.

Green earning respect on the perimeter and being considered a shooting threat prevents opposing teams from clogging up the paint and creates more space inside for Bassey to work on the glass and generate crucial extra possessions. At 6-foot-10, he provides vertical spacing as a lob threat and rim runner, something this roster lacks without Porzingis. His good hands, soft touch around the rim, and budding connection with Yaxel Lendeborg in the pick-and-roll offer the Warriors a different look on offense.

Bassey grabbed five offensive rebounds against the Celtics – one of the four teams that decided not to retain him last season – and is now averaging 2.1 per game in his 15.6 minutes, which adds up to approximately 4.8 per 36 minutes.

"He's got a touch there, man," Gui Santos said of his close friend Bassey. "Every time that he's around the rim and he's going to do a little floater or something, we all know the ball is going to go in because he definitely works on that."

In Year 15, Green doesn't view Steph's injury as an opportunity to look for his own shot more. Maybe if it were Year 6, as he said. Despite the recent online chatter that has questioned Green's offensive production, Draymond knows better than that. He knows that he can do a multitude of things on a basketball court that impact winning and can't limit himself to simply upping his scoring average.

In a Curry-less setting more than ever, the Warriors need Draymond to do a bit of everything. Be the elite defender he is while also finding a way to contribute offensively by taking the open shots defenses are willing to give him.