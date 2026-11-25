It's not overly unusual for trade 'sellers' to showcase players in order to build their value, but the Golden State Warriors of all teams should understand the cautionary tale for 'buyers' in these situations.

The Warriors got a completely different version of Dennis Schroder than the one playing for the Brooklyn Nets prior to his arrival nearly two years ago, and now it's the L.A. Clippers who could be setting a similar trap with some of their veteran players.

Clippers could be setting a trade trap Warriors fell into with Dennis Schroder

Schroder averaged 18.4 points and 6.6 assists while shooting 38.7% from three-point range in 23 games with the Nets to start the 2024-25 season. Those numbers shrunk to 10.6 points and 4.4 assists on 32.2% three-point shooting in his 24 games with Golden State.

It wasn't all bad news for the Warriors. They only gave up second-round picks and the injured De'Anthony Melton in the trade, while they were then able to flip Schroder in the package that brought them six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. Still, Schroder's brief time with Golden State was a disastrous one.

Fast-forward to now and the Warriors won't want to make the same mistake again. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday night that the Clippers are starting some of their veterans in large part because they anticipate interest in those players ahead of the February mid-season trade deadline.

The pacific rival does have some interesting players who could be helpful rotation pieces for Golden State. However, which ones are truly valuable for a playoff hopeful, and which players' numbers are inflated by simply playing big minutes on a bad team?

Brook Lopez's early season form could give false hope

Take Brook Lopez for example. He's very likely to be a trade candidate as a veteran on an expiring contract, but it's fascinating to see how teams in need of a center, including the Warriors, evaluate his early season form.

Lopez averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in his first year with the Clippers, shooting just 42.8% from the floor and 36% from three-point range. But the 38-year-old has offered somewhat of a revival in a more pronounced role so far this season, posting 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game on an impressive 54.8% shooting from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc.

Perhaps Lopez can continue this form onto another team should he get traded, but there's also a genuine possibility that this is a false hope and that 'Splash Mountain' isn't even a viable playoff contributor by season's end.