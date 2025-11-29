De'Anthony Melton's return could go a long way toward solving Warriors' biggest issue

As the Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a sub-par, 10-10 start to the 2025-26 season, the thing that they have most needed, beyond more consistent offensive contributions from their role players, has been perimeter defense, as their lack of rim protection has been exposed by poor rotations and point-of-attack defending throughout the course of the season.

Yet, while offseason signing De'Anthony Melton has yet to play a game as he rehabs the ACL injury he suffered last season with the team, his return appears to be impending, and it could go a long way toward solving this issue.

Melton has been assigned to the G-League to participate in scrimmages, and his return could not come soon enough for Golden State.

The Warriors need De'Anthony Melton to join the rotation ASAP

Last season, Melton was meant to be an impact signing, and, before he got injured, it looked like he could be set to take over a starting role. In the six games he played last season, he averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Yet, beyond his offensive contributions, the most valuable thing that Melton presents is aggressive and reliable point-of-attack defense: something that the Warriors desperately need as the season wears on.

Although they are currently 10th in the NBA in defensive rating, they have now lost multiple games as a result of the team's inability to prevent opposing players from collapsing their defense, and even Draymond Green has lamented the team's lack of preparedness on that front.

Melton has posted a positive defensive box plus-minus in each of his seven seasons in the NBA, and, although it is not likely that he will start right away, he will provide additional versatility to the team once he is mixed in with Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II.

Given the injuries he's experienced throughout is career, Melton's health is a major factor to be considered in determining what his role in the rotation will look like. Yet, because he provides a vital skill-set that the team's other backcourt pieces largely do not, he could be forced to take on a major role rather quickly assuming the team feels he is ready for it physically.

Moreover, as a capable 3-point shooter and a consistent scorer, Melton is seemingly a perfect fit for what Golden State needs as of now, and his signing this past offseason could immediately prove to be a success if he can help shore up the team's deficiencies.