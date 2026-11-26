Back at Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino, California, a decade ago, the roles in the backcourt were clearly defined, at least according to one of the two members. De'Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams, who helped bring home back-to-back state championships, complemented each other perfectly.

"Imagine being a high school coach coaching against that backcourt," Steve Kerr said following the Warriors' 129-110 win over the Sacramento Kings. "Those two guys are really something."

Melton would anchor the defense and Williams would take care of the offense, as the latter recollected. While Melton credits his former and current teammate for sticking with the same playing style from his high school days to the biggest stage, Williams admitted that Melton's game looks completely different now.

"Tonight was his offensive night," Williams said postgame.

After an ugly, winless road trip during which they averaged just 95.8 points per game on 27.8% shooting from three and a grind-out, defense-first win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the Warriors were due for a big shooting night. Melton missed all seven of his field-goal attempts against the Celtics and had knocked down just eight of his last 31 attempts from deep entering the game. He was also due.

Old teammates spark the Warriors’ offense in different ways

Feasting on a discombobulated Sacramento defense on Thanksgiving Eve then only felt appropriate. The Warriors snapped their five-game sub-100-point streak in the third quarter. They knocked down 20 of their 44 attempts from beyond the arc. They set a new season high for points in a quarter by hanging 44 points on the Kings over the first 12 minutes. And Melton led the way with 24 points on a career-high-tying eight made threes to go along with his seven assists and four rebounds.

Thanks to a couple of days off between their games, the Warriors got the opportunity to practice twice before taking on the Kings. Kerr said those "really good practices" proved key in building rhythm and getting a clearer picture of what their offensive approach without Steph Curry should resemble.

The benefits of those practices were discernible in how many catch-and-shoot opportunities the Warriors generated. Some of those looks stemmed from really fluid ball movement; others came from breakdowns in a Sacramento defense that now ranks dead last in the league in defensive rating. The Warriors finished with 37 assists on 49 made field goals and improved to 7-0 when recording at least 30 assists this season.

The return of Williams, who missed the last six games with a hamstring strain, brought some much-needed juice to a Curry-less offense that had looked stagnant at times. He added 14 points and three assists in 13 minutes off the bench.

On his first touch of the game after spending the entire first quarter itching to come in, Williams blew by his defender and got himself a layup. One possession later, he received the ball in the backcourt, drove the length of the floor, and drew an and-one at the rim. He finished the game with seven layups.

"You don't even run any offense," Kerr said of Williams. "You're not calling any plays. You just get a stop and throw him the ball and he's just gone."

Williams wasn't a huge fan of the roadrunner sound effect that gets played every time he scores. He'll take it, but he would much rather have "a Ferrari or some engine going crazy." Melton, though, views the sound choice as fitting.

"Nah, he a road runner," he jokingly said. "He ain't be no Ferrari."

It hasn't been easy to figure out what kind of three-point shooting team this Warriors squad is going to be over the course of the season. They started the season red-hot from distance, hitting 16.5 threes per game at a 39.6% clip over their first 12 games. Then Curry got injured in Houston and they couldn't hit water if they fell out of a boat.

Across their next five complete games without Curry, the Warriors made just 10.8 threes per game and shot 27.1%. Kerr noted postgame that both stretches were unsustainable, for different reasons. Even a Curry-led team can't be expected to shoot as efficiently as they did to open the season over the course of 82 games. In a similar way, no NBA team – even when missing some of its best players – should shoot as poorly as they did recently.

Through the highs and lows, Kerr remains confident that this group – with or without Curry – can be an excellent three-point shooting team. As for Melton, he thinks he should have crushed his career high of eight threes, not just tied it.

"Should have been 10, 11, 12."

Still not too shabby for a defense-minded guy.