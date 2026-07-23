Not long ago, Quinten Post signed an offer sheet in restricted free agency – a three-year, $26 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Golden State Warriors declined to match the offer, so Post departed for Memphis. However, a new detail of the contract should funnel at least some regret into the minds of the Warriors.

Post’s contract isn’t fully guaranteed. This was discussed on a recent episode of The Zach Lowe Show. Post’s deal is fully guaranteed for the upcoming season, but each of the next two is fully non-guaranteed. That means Golden State could have simply let Post walk next year if they decided that he didn’t pan out. Instead, they let him go this year.

But with the current state of the Warriors’ center rotation, that could be something they eventually regret.

Warriors may regret not matching Quinten Post's offer sheet

In his two years since joining the Warriors, Post has been a pretty solid backup center option. He’s even started for Golden State at times when the injury bug has caught up to them.

He’s not an amazing three-point shooter, but he’s shown enough promise from long range to give some confidence that he can continue to improve from beyond the arc.

The real concern in Golden State should surround the health issues of its current center room. Right now, they only have three centers on the roster: Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Charles Bassey.

Porzingis struggles to stay on the court, so he’s not always going to be available. Horford is 40 years old. And Bassey, though a solid role player, has bounced around the league for a reason.

Post would have provided the Warriors with a consistent face in the rotation. A guy who is always available and can space the floor at the big-man position alongside Draymond Green.

Plus, even if Post didn’t work out, having that $9 million to use in a trade would have been valuable to the Warriors once the deadline came around. He could have been shipped out for a better-fitting player.

And if that didn’t work out, they could have just let Post walk next summer without any problems, because the second two seasons in his three-year deal are non-guaranteed.

Instead, the Warriors let him walk to Memphis. That could be a decision they come to regret. If their center rotation gets hurt, they need extra money in a trade, or Post plays well, the Warriors could look back and wish they just matched the Grizzlies’ offer sheet.