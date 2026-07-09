Quinten Post has a chance to make Warriors immediately regret their contract mistake

The Golden State Warriors, frankly, didn't have much choice when it came to Quinten Post's restricted free agency this offseason.

Even with Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis back on new contracts, they're certainly in need of a third center. But their decision to sign Quinten Post to a two-way deal after he was selected in the 2024 NBA Draft (instead of signing him to a standard, four-year deal )opened the door for him to hit restricted free agency this offseason. Given the dip in his 3-point shot in 2025-26 and the questions lingering around his defensive and rebounding abilities, it didn't make sense for the Warriors to match the three-year, $30 million offer sheet he received from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies also included an unlikely incentive that, if matched, would've caused the Warriors untenable apron trouble under the new CBA. As soon as that call was made, Post's tenure in Golden State was effectively done.

It's not the end of the world. The Warriors can still find a third center with a rebounding skill-set to complement Horford and Porzingis— and fan-favorite Charles Bassey is sitting right there for the taking.

But Post, even despite his inconsistencies with the Warriors, has the tools to make the team regret their contract mistake. It's simply a matter of whether he's able to put it all together.

The Grizzlies may have gotten a steal of a center in Quinten Post

As the Grizzlies cement their rebuild, they suddenly have an influx of young talent to aid in their efforts. Their selection of Cameron Boozer at third overall in the 2026 NBA Draft provides them with a two-way star of the future, and Zach Edey and Cedric Coward are well on their way to developing into solid NBA players. Add in Taylor Hendricks, Jaylen Wells, and Walter Clayton Jr., and there's something promising happening in Memphis.

Post will be sat squarely behind Edey and trade acquisition Isaiah Stewart on the depth chart upon his arrival to the Grizzlies. But given the inconsitencies in bot Stewart and Edey's availability, Post should have plenty of opportunity to earn minutes with his new squad.

Warriors fans are familiar with the downsides in Post's game. Although he took major strides as a defender during his second season, there were moments where he was played off the court down the stretch of the season because of his inability to hold his own against skilled bigs. Even at 7-feet and 238 lbs, he's not really even a highly efficient rebounder.

But they're also familiar with his upside. As a rookie, Post shot over 40% from 3-point range on 4.3 attempts per game. If he can continue to develop defensively, and at least become serviceable on that end of the court, he has room to become a bona-fide 7-foot floor spacer. Needless to say, those are rare in the NBA.

Golden State had no choice but to let Post walk this offseason, and there's no reason to regret their decision to hold out for LeBron James. But on a larger scale, Post has the tools to make them regret not signing him to a full four-year deal in the first place, especially on a Memphis team that will give him the opportunities he needs as they continue their rebuild.