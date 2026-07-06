Warriors' LeBron James pursuit just got more complicated by Quinten Post offer sheet

The Golden State Warriors have until 8:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday to match the offer sheet Quinten Post signed with the Memphis Grizzlies, but they need that space to sign LeBron James. The Dubs are focused on LeBron and remain firmly in the sweepstakes for King James. LeBron isn’t expected to announce a decision before Tuesday, so the Warriors will likely lose Post with no guarantee they sign King James.

This is the problem with a star chase. Golden State is the logical basketball fit over Cleveland and Miami, but LeBron is focusing on his happiness. There is no way to quantify that, which makes it impossible for anyone to know what James is thinking or which team he will sign with.

The Warriors have just eight players under contract. They have agreed to deals with Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton, but Golden State is waiting on LeBron to fill out their roster. The Dubs want to make sure they have enough money to land King James and make the moves he wants around him.

Chasing LeBron James likely means losing Quinten Post

Post is a stretch big man with a unique skill set. Golden State don’t want to lose him for nothing, but the Grizzlies wisely signed the seven-footer to a three-year, $30 million offer sheet. They knew the Warriors would struggle to match. They are already talking about trading Moses Moody to sign LeBron. The Dubs can’t put Post’s deal on their books too.

Things will get even more complicated if LeBron chooses Golden State. Does he push the Warriors to trade Jimmy Butler? Fans know he will want to play with his son. That is a trade Golden State will have to make with the Lakers.

Landing the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is never easy. Marquee players rarely change teams via free agency in the modern NBA. This is a special situation. The Warriors have already put Draymond Green extension talks on hold waiting for LeBron. Now, it will cost them Post.

The Warriors have much work to do whenever King James makes his decision. They have agreed to just ten contracts so far. Golden State will bring back Draymond, but Mike Dunleavy Jr. has work to do in rounding out the roster. If LeBron chooses another franchise, it appears it will be a run-it-back scenario in the Bay Area.

Fans are still hopeful King James chooses Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for his final act. It would be beautiful basketball. The Warriors have the opportunity for LeBron to operate on the ball and be the number two option. Not many other situations can offer that.

The Golden State Warriors have to decide on Quentin Post’s offer sheet by Tuesday evening. Keeping him likely eliminates them from the LeBron sweepstakes. King James is not close to making his decision. Golden State will have no guarantee of landing LeBron and will lose a role player because of it. The pressure is on to land LBJ. The Warriors clearly think the chance is worth losing Post, but they may quickly regret that decision.