Devastating Jimmy Butler injury may grant Warriors fans their most desperate wish

Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL in the third quarter of Monday night's game against the Miami Heat. For all intents and purposes, the Golden State Warriors' season is done.

Butler is not only their second-best player. He is also absolutely integral to their offensive structure: a player that can get to the rim and draw contact, providing an excellent complement alongside the gravity that Stephen Curry commands.

The Warriors ultimately won that game over the Heat, ascending to a 25-19 record and closing in on a top-six seed. Yet even if there is still a significant trade at the deadline, Golden State can and should be disregarded as championship contenders without Butler.

With Curry under contract only through the end of next season, this is a devastating blow to a team with an exceedingly limited championship window. But is it possible that Butler's injury convinces Curry to jar it open a little bit longer?

Stephen Curry looks like he can play forever, and the Warriors just need to give him a reason to

When Golden State acquired Butler from the Heat last trade deadline, their intention immediately became clear. They signed him to a two-year, $110 million extension, setting it to expire at the same time as both Curry's and Draymond Green's contracts.

The Warriors' effective championship window, therefore, is currently set to close after the 2026-27 season.

With Butler in their ranks, there has been distinct optimism that they can get it done in that time frame. The team has shown flashes on both sides of the ball that should put them into the conversation if they can ever properly construct their supporting cast.

At the same time, they have yet to see Butler play a full season with the team. 2026-27 now represents his first opportunity to do so.

Say, for example, that Golden State consolidates its roster in the offseason, brings in a tertiary scorer in free agency, and makes a deep playoff run with both Curry and Butler healthy. If the organization wants to bring Curry and Butler back after that, giving them one more shot at a championship, how could they say no?

Curry is playing some of his best basketball in recent years, averaging 27.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while knocking down 38.9% of his attempts from beyond the arc. He turns 38 in March.

On the other hand, if the Warriors fell short in both 2025-26 and 2026-27 with a fully healthy roster, it would likely be time to give up on the dream.

That resolution, however, has been ripped away from them. As a result of Butler's injury, therefore, Curry must now decide if just one more shot at a title is enough for him.