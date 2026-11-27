Wednesday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings effectively summed up the Domantas Sabonis experience, and why the veteran center would be a tempting but futile trade target for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office.

Sabonis' final stat line looked fanstatic, recording a season-high 27 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. He also added 10 rebounds and six assists while only recording one turnover in nearly 37 minutes.

For a team in desperate need of a starting center, those numbers and Sabonis' offensive skillset must be awfully tempting. Yet Sabonis was also a large reason as to why a Warrior offense, one that entered as the worst in the league over the previous six games and had over $150 million on the sidelines, were able to put up 129 points against their pacific rival.

Domantas Sabonis showcased why Warriors trade would be tempting but futile

Golden State were able to enter the paint at will and finish around the basket with ease, while also taking advantage of whenever Sacramento did collapse and leave wide open shooters. This shouldn't be overly surprising given the Kings hold the worst defense in the league this season, but it's also a drastic shift from what the Warriors had produced in the previous two weeks.

This has always been the problem with the idea of Sabonis as a starting center on a good team. He's a productive offensive player and a strong rebounder capable of posting big numbers, yet his impact on winning basketball is so often questioned. 27-10-6 looks like a good game on Wednesday against the Warriors until you slide over and see the visitors were outscored by 17 in Sabonis' minutes.

It's exactly why a rebuilding Kings team is surely going to make Sabonis available and practically already have, but why teams are going to be hesitant to trade for the 30-year-old who is owed $48.6 million on the final year of his deal next season.

It's also difficult to see a way around the defensive issues as well. Sabonis doesn't particularly space the floor beyond the paint -- he's attempting less than one three-pointer per game -- meaning it's hard to play him alongside a traditional defensive anchor.

Warriors should steer clear of Domantas Sabonis trade

Golden State are one of the few teams who can rather seamlessly acquire Sabonis if they really wanted to with the contracts of Kristaps Porzingis and Draymond Green. The chance to take expiring contracts, and their reported interest in Green, means the Kings might even do the deal without any draft capital involved.

But just because the Warriors could do it, doesn't mean they should. They're a team that have always prioritized having a high level defense, and going down the Sabonis path would be the complete opposite of that philosophy.

Sabonis might help the Warriors make the playoffs with production during the regular season, but the franchise will still have its eyes focused on actually making noice once the postseason rolls around.