Door cracks open for Warriors to save Stephen Curry era with Devin Booker trade

The Golden State Warriors will enter the 2026 NBA offseason searching for ways to give Stephen Curry a chance to compete for a championship during his twilight years. Coming off of a season in which the Warriors went 37-45 and lost in the Play-In Tournament, not much on the roster is set in stone.

Thankfully, a potential trade target has emerged after the Phoenix Suns bowed out of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs: Devin Booker.

Booker has spent his entire 11-year NBA career with the Suns. During that time, he's made it to the NBA Finals, helped Phoenix win 64 games in a single spectacular regular season, and played a commendable 51 playoff games.

For as impressive as that all may be, the Suns haven't won a playoff series since 2022 and have now been swept out of the first round of the playoffs in two of the past three seasons.

To make matters worse, Phoenix missed the playoffs during the only season of that three-year stretch that they weren't swept out of the first round. Furthermore, Booker has played for four different head coaches over the past four seasons.

Jordan Ott appears to be a long-term answer, but if Booker is looking for a change this coming summer, the Warriors could capitalize by completing a trade for him.

Another Round 1 sweep could convince Devin Booker to request trade

Booker, 29, represents much of what's missing from the Warriors' roster. He's a star-caliber player and scorer in the prime of his career, as well as a proven playmaker who can offer a dynamic source of creation for both himself and others.

Booker is also a trustworthy postseason player in the sense that he has a career playoff average of 27.5 points per game and has been a part of a run to the NBA Finals.

With Booker and Curry, the Warriors would have a backcourt that could compete with just about any duo in the NBA. Defensive questions would need to be answered, but offensively, Booker could alleviate a great deal of pressure from the 38-year-old Curry.

That alone offers reason to consider going all-in on a trade of this nature, particularly when one considers that Booker has thrived alongside an aging star-caliber point guard in the past in Chris Paul.

The questions facing the Warriors in regard to this deal are simple: Is Booker worth significant NBA Draft compensation and would the Suns take Jimmy Butler's contract back? Barring an unexpected development, Butler's expiring deal would be essential to matching Booker's $57,078,728 salary.

If Booker is looking for a fresh start as he approaches his 30s and completes his 11th season in Phoenix, however, the Warriors must at least kick the tires on a potential trade.