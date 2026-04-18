Jalen Green may have just ended Warriors dynasty as we know it

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In Tournament to end their season, and it was Jalen Green getting his revenge. Golden State dominated the 24-year-old in his first postseason experience a year ago as the Warriors upset the Houston Rockets. Green was traded to Phoenix in the Kevin Durant deal and just went off for 36 points to end the Dubs’ season and quite possibly the entire dynasty.

Head coach Steve Kerr just finished the final year of his current contract. Draymond Green has a player option to sort out in the offseason. Stephen Curry is 38 years old and has just one season left on his contract. Golden State barely reached the Play-In Tournament and needed a Curry masterpiece to even get to this game against the Suns.

The Warriors might blow it up after this. The dynasty has been fading since the 2022 championship. Klay Thompson has been gone for years. Golden State isn’t a serious contender and may have to face the reality that this run is over.

Jalen Green may have just ended the Warriors' dynasty

Green went off for 36 points on 14 of 20 shooting from the field. He made eight 3-pointers and was all over the court. The 6’4 guard had six rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in 39 minutes against Golden State. It felt like Green couldn’t miss, and it was the difference on Friday night. The Suns outscored the Warriors by 22 points with the 6'4 guard on the floor.

Golden State just didn’t have it. Stephen Curry struggled to make shots. Draymond couldn’t match his defensive impact from the Play-In opener. Brandin Podziemski was arguably the Warriors’ best player against the Suns, and that is always a problem.

The Suns advance to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs, as the Warriors were eliminated.

The future in the Bay Area is murky. Does coach Kerr return? Can Jimmy Butler return and play like a superstar coming off a torn ACL? Do the Warriors add a star in the offseason? They wanted Kawhi Leonard before the deadline. It may be time to trade Draymond Green to try to land another marquee option and keep Curry in contention.

Nobody expected Jalen Green to deliver the final blow. The 24-year-old shot 37.2 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from 3-point range against the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs last year. It was a massive reason why Golden State upset the Rockets in the opening round. Green got his revenge and returned to the playoffs on Friday night with his new team.

The Golden State Warriors have more questions than answers right now. Jalen Green may have just ended the dynasty. The Warriors have to make moves to improve their roster this summer. It could mean dumping Draymond Green. Changes are coming. All fans can do is stay tuned to see what happens.