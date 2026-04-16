Draymond Green finally gets his flowers as peers rush to praise Warriors legend

Draymond Green put on a masterclass in clutch defending during the Golden State Warriors' 126-121 victory over the LA Clippers in the Play-In Tournament. Faced with elimination, Green stepped up and delivered a defensive performance for the ages.

Green locked five-time All-NBA honoree Kawhi Leonard down, preventing one of the most gifted scorers in NBA history from doing much of anything with the game on the line.

Draymond Green’s solitary confinement of Kawhi Leonard compilation, final 3 minutes: pic.twitter.com/tNabKVpLOX — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 16, 2026

It was yet another example of why Warriors fans so readily praise Green as one of the best defenders in NBA history. He has an uncanny ability to defend players at multiple positions, making his mark at all three levels—particularly with the game on the line.

Leonard himself offered high praise for Green, commending him for making it difficult to even get a shot up and plainly stating that the Warriors great is a, "Hall of Fame defender."

Kawhi on Draymond:



"Hall of Fame defender. It was hard to even get shots up" pic.twitter.com/hVqv95afMC — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 16, 2026

Leonard was one of many to praise Green for his performance, with both a teammate and a rookie who has drawn comparisons to the former Defensive Player of the Year chiming in, as well.

Kawhi Leonard, Kristaps Porzingis, CMB praise Draymond Green

Green's performance against Leonard was just the latest in a career full of elite defensive showings and statements. That's exactly why he's a former Defensive Player of the Year and nine-time All-Defense honoree.

Warriors big Kristaps Porzingis spoke candidly about what it's like to witness Green's greatness as a teammate, calling the veteran a, "Force of nature."

"He is who he is, he's a force of nature." 💪



Kristaps Porziņģis spotlights Warriors teammate Draymond Green following their win to advance in the @SoFi Play-In! pic.twitter.com/mYJysfrSkw — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 16, 2026

Perhaps the most intriguing praise, however, came not from a fellow NBA veteran but a first-year player. Toronto Raptors big man Collin Murray-Boyles, who was compared to Green during pre-draft evaluations, offered a thorough and compelling degree of praise for a player many up-and-comers might not instantly think to praise.

Murray-Boyles not only heralded the Warriors forward as a Hall of Famer, but said that seeing Green defend at such a high level at age 36 has inspired him to continue refining his own style of play.

CMB on watching Draymond last night: "That's why he's a hall of famer. The fact that he has that defensive tenacity at this stage of his career... that's crazy for me to see. It makes me want to be like that. If I were to put a comparison on my defence it would be (him) for sure" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 16, 2026

Murray-Boyles' comments are perhaps the most significant form of praise that Green can receive. Defensive players aren't often revered as those who inspire the next generation, as it's simply more likely to be featured on highlight reels and social media posts for what one does on offense.

In an era that seems to be defined by versatility at forward, however, Green appears to be an enduring figure in regard to influence and success. It's about time the four-time NBA champion got his flowers.