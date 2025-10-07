Draft guru says the quiet part out loud about Jimmy Butler

As Jimmy Butler joined the Golden State Warriors last season, his presence flipped the team on its head, with his ability to get to the basket and draw fouls adding an extra layer to the team's half-court offense that it needed desperately.

Yet, heading into his second season with the team, people around the league continue to doubt the aging Warriors and the potential that Butler has to elevate them into true contenders, and Sam Vecenie, on a recent episode of the Game Theory Podcast, has attempted to dispell these doubts entirely.

Although there are valid concerns this season surrounding Golden State, especially given the fact that they will have four starters over the age of 35, this team still has some special players that can hit another level when the time is right.

Jimmy Butler is one of the most under-appreciated players of this era of basketball

As fans and analysts alike have scanned the league during training camp to see where some of its surprises might lie this upcoming season, many have doubted the Warriors chances of fielding a serious contender this year. In fairness, their stagnancy for a large portion of the offseason, coupled with the injury concerns surrounding their roster, make for a perfect storm of disappointment in 2025-26.

Yet, at the same time, Golden State has both Curry, a known championship-caliber performer, and Butler, who Vecenie claims could continue to be the difference-maker for Golden State, in their wings: "They were just completely monstrous on both ends [last season] by the time they got Jimmy Butler, and I'm absolutely just going to continue to ride with that fact. I think that Jimmy is probably the most under-appreciated player of his era given what we've seen of him in the playoffs."

In case you don't remimber, after being mired in mediocrity on offense for the first portion of last season, the Warriors' acquisition of Butler turned things completely on their heads. Following the All-Star Break, the team posted the best defensive rating in the league, which, when coupled with a top-ten offensive rating, enabled to nab a play-in spot and ultimately a bona-fide playoff berth.

Moreover, Butler, throughout his career in the playoffs, has elevated his game to absurd levels. Since 2016-17, Butler has played in 98 playoff games, in which he has averaged 22.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists. His run with the Miami Heat to the 2023 NBA Finals is the stuff of legends, and, had he not gotten hurt last season, it looked as though we were poised to see Playoff Jimmy reappear yet again as the Houston series warmed up.

Therefore, while the concerns many might have about Curry and Butler making a genuine run at a championship might be well-founded, Vecenie has given everyone a reminder why you truly can't count the duo out.