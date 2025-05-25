Draymond Green admits to worrisome center problem Warriors fans have long feared

The Golden State Warriors found a settled starting lineup over the final 31 games of the regular season, with the franchise surging into the playoffs thanks to the league's number one defense during that period.

Draymond Green's ability to play consistently as a small-ball center was crucial to that, but by the playoffs it appeared to take its toll given the veteran wasn't quite as impactful, particularly in the second-round as the Warriors were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

Draymond Green has confirmed the challenge of playing too much at center

For as effective as Green has been as a small-ball center for now over a decade, there's always been fears on how challenging it is physically when he's asked to do it over an extended period. Speaking on the latest episode of his show with Baron Davis, Green confirmed the difficulty and the issues it presents.

"It was real because playing the five, it's hard. And I'm always down to do it, as you know, like any challenge you throw my way, I'll take on the challenge, but it's hard battling every night guys who outweigh me by 60 to 80 pounds, and they're four inches or five inches, seven inches taller than me. It does take a toll," Green said.

Steve Kerr acknowledged in the wake of Golden State's elimination that he doesn't want Green opening next season as the starting five, with those comments essentially confirming multiple reports suggesting the franchise will look to add a center via trade or free agency this summer.

The issue is that Green's offensive limitations as a scorer/shooter means the Warriors must pair him with a very specific type of center. In the modern game it's almost impossible to orchestrate an efficient offense with Green and a big man who doesn't look to score beyond the restricted circle, which is exactly why Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis both saw their roles more limited this season.

Quinten Post's elite 3-point shooting could make him an ideal fit next to Green in time, but Golden State probably want a little more experience and someone who is sturdier on the defensive end. The Warriors have already been linked to a number of 3-and-D type centers, most notably unrestricted free agent Brook Lopez and Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Whichever way the Warriors decide to go, it's clear the answer doesn't lie in Green, at least not until later in the season when the stakes are at their highest.