Draymond Green issues rare apology after Knicks fans go insane on Warriors veteran

The Golden State Warriors are not in the playoffs, but that doesn't mean Draymond Green is out of the headlines or avoiding controversy. He has gotten himself into another dust up, this time with New York Knicks fans.

Green actually apologized, something he rarely does, to Knicks fans for claiming that they were going to experience 15 more years of misery.

Draymond Green apologizes, but may still be proven correct

“I apologize for this one cause I said 15 years of misery and the reality is, y'all fired your coach and you brought in a coach that won a championship with us... and y'all went and got more players like Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns,” Green said on his podcast.

Green is a master at getting attention and his comments certainly got fans talking. Many went after the veteran forward and said he needed to stop yapping so much. That probably won’t stop anytime soon especially since stirring controversy is basically in Green’s blood at this point.

Draymond APOLOGIZES for saying Knicks fans will experience 15 more years of misery



“I apologize for this one cause I said 15 years of misery and the reality is, y'all fired your coach and you brought in a coach that won a championship with us... and y'all went and got more… pic.twitter.com/PMnGjH2EE2 — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) June 1, 2026

Whether it’s on the court going up against an opponent or it’s trading barbs with Austin Rivers on a podcast, Green is always going to speak his mind.

He may not have been too far off predicting misery for the Knicks though. Yes, they are in the NBA Finals and have been a good team the last few years, but they'll still enter as outsiders against the San Antonio Spurs.

Most would agree that San Antonio is the superior team on paper, but maybe if there is an injury or the Spurs have a letdown after a huge victory over the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, the Knicks could get it done.

Knicks fans haven’t seen their team compete in the Finals since 1999, and the franchise haven’t won a championship since 1973. They’ve been a tortured fanbase for a long time and they’re starved for a title, but it will be a tall task, quite literally, going up against Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs.

Green ended up being wrong that New York’s run a few years ago was just a fluke. They do have star players like Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns, and the addition of Mike Brown as head coach has certainly helped them reach another level.

Maybe Brown can use what he learned during his time with the Warriors to help the Knicks bring about an upset. Green would really have to eat his words if that happened, but until then the misery could very well continue for Knicks fans.