Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green is always finding himself in some sort of controversy, and his most recent spat with former NBA player Eddie Johnson may have been just what the team needed.

Green and Johnson were trading barbs back and forth on social media just hours before Golden State's game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. That didn't seem like the best way for Green to prepare, especially since the Warriors had lost five straight entering the contest.

Johnson took shots at Green's status as a future Hall of Famer and Green fired back by taking aim at Johnson's lack of All-Star appearances. It was petty and stupid and pretty much par for the course when it comes to social media.

Perhaps he found a good pregame routine though because the veteran forward came out firing and drilled three first-quarter three pointers, finally paying off what head coach Steve Kerr teased prior to the season about how Green would be taking more threes.

Green finished the game with nine points so it's not like he exploded offensively, but he played a big role on defense in what ended up being a low-scoring affair against Boston that the Warriors won 88-87.

Warriors need to stay alive amidst this tough stretch without Steph

This win was badly needed for a Warriors team that was leaking oil after losing Stephen Curry. It was an ugly win but the Warriors cannot be picky about any wins they earn right now as they simply try to tread water and get healthier.

Green has taken a lot of heat for his performance in Curry's absence which is understandable, but perhaps also a little unfair because when everyone is just so impacted when the 2x MVP is off the floor.

He can often play his best basketball when someone lights a fire under him which is why the whole Johnson spat might actually be just what Green and the Warriors needed. When a team goes on a losing streak and players like Yaxel Lendeborg start to lose confidence and hang their head, it's easy to have negative momentum that just keeps on bringing the team down.

This win stops the bleeding and should give the Warriors some confidence because they were able to beat a good team in the Celtics, proving that they can indeed win without Steph even if it's not pretty. Perhaps Green should get in social media spats before every game.