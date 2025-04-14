As the Golden State Warriors lost 124-119 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of rough moments for a team who will now have to go through the Play-In Tournament to secure a playoff berth.

Stephen Curry, who exploded for 36 points, showed some signs of fatigue and soreness related to his re-aggravated right thumb injury, and Jimmy Butler took a knee to the quad from a driving Kawhi Leonard in the game's final seconds.

Yet as far as plays go, Draymond Green -- who granted hit a clutch three in the final minutes of overtime to keep the Warriors in the game -- also frustratingly missed what should have been an easy layup that would have tied the game in the final 40 seconds.

Draymond Green's foul-baiting costs the Warriors

Green largely had one of his best games in a while against the Clippers, posting 14 points, three rebound and four assists on 5-of-9 shooting and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

However, with just 30 second left in overtime, Green was at the basket as the beneficiary of a smooth Curry-Gary Payton II swing pass connection, only to take an unnatural motion jumping into Kawhi Leonard on the way to the hoop.

The contact with Leonard cause Green to miss the layup, and Clippers center Ivica Zubac easily cleaned up the rebound. What should have been a layup that left the game tied at 121, instead left the Warriors down two points -- what turned out to be an insurmountable deficit.

Green, when asked about the moment in the team's post game conference, said, simply, "I smoked a layup."

While there were other moments that contributed to Golden State's loss, including Buddy Hield's abysmal 3-point attempt on the Warriors' final possession, Green has been the recipient of agnry fans and others who are simply revelling in his misfortune.

Draymond trying to foul bait instead of just taking the open layup.



Bad basketball. — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) April 13, 2025

Everybody laugh at Draymond. — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) April 13, 2025

With his two late turnovers in the game against the San Antonio Spurs as well as his rough moments at the end of this game, Green has played somewhat of a role in Golden State finding themselves in this predicament.

While these were moments on the offensive side of the floor, Green's Defensive Player of the Year case was largely built on the narrative of his role in the Warriors' resurgence this season, and public lowlights such as these can certainly influence the minds of voters.

Now the Warriors enter a play-in matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies for the seventh-seed in the Western Conference -- a dire scenario given their recent potential to reach as high as the third-seed. With losses in three of their last five games, the team will now have a tougher road through the playoffs even if they are able to bypass the Grizzlies.