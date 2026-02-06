The NBA trade deadline has come and gone and while the Golden State Warriors were active, they didn't end up trading away Draymond Green as they reportedly were considering.

It seems that trading Green only would have come to pass in a potential trade with the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and obviously a deal did not materialize as the 2x MVP stays put with the franchise that drafted him.

However, this is not likely to be the end of the Antetokounmpo chatter for the Warriors, meaning Green may still very well end up right in the middle of trade talks come summertime.

Draymond Green could still be moved after surviving trade deadline

"Green could once again be at the center of trade talks this summer if and when he decides to officially pick up his $28 million player option," Nick Friedell wrote in The Athletic after the deadline.

That means the summer could prove to be months of what has happened in the last few weeks, with speculation about what it would take for the Warriors to land Antetokounmpo and handwringing about the possibility of Green not finishing his career with the franchise.

It's still difficult to imagine Green on any team other than the Warriors, but he may have to be part of any deal for Antetokounmpo simply for the salary match. The Bucks won't want an aging veteran in decline, and Golden State probably don't want to part ways given what he means to the franchise, but it may be the only way to get something done.

Still, just because Green didn't get traded now, doesn't mean the conversation is over. Expect to hear a lot more rumors about Green, Antetokounmpo, the Bucks and the Warriors going forward.

Golden State pivoted once they realized the Bucks weren't going to trade Antetokounmpo, making a deal with the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

We will see how that trade works out, but at least there will not be another summer of Kuminga chatter and speculation after nearly five years of uncertainty for the young forward in the Bay Area.

A trade for Antetokounmpo would transform the franchise and give the Warriors genuine hope that they could still win one more title with Stephen Curry. Giving up Green would hurt a lot, but it may be the only way the Warriors have a legit shot at one more ring. Therefore prepare yourself for the Green rumors to return in a few months without question.