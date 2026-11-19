The last few games have been really difficult for the Golden State Warriors without their star point guard Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP will be out for a while with an oblique injury, and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has been asked to take on a larger role in the offense as a result.

That’s a lot to put on the rookie’s plate and he is clearly already riding the emotional roller coaster that has come with the intense ups and downs of this season. Veteran Draymond Green is always good for some tough love and Lendeborg said Green dished some out to him recently.

Draymond Green gives Yaxel Lendeborg needed wake-up call

There was a video shared by Anthony Slater of ESPN showing a despondent Lendeborg on the bench in the team’s last game with a towel over his head looking completely dejected and defeated. Then it shows Green coming over to talk to the rookie.

Warriors beat writer Luca Evans asked Lendeborg what Green told him in that moment.

“(Green) told me to stop showing so much weakness. Because if he’s on the other team, he’s gonna think I’m weak and try to go at me. So I just gotta fix my mental. We have another game to go at it. And he was pretty much giving me some signs about being more aggressive when I’m creating mismatches," Lendeborg said.

That's the exact right message for the rookie. While it’s understandable that he might feel a little overwhelmed given everything that is now on his plate after the Curry injury, he simply has to be a more stoic on the floor and while sitting on the bench. If he starts hanging his head and getting negative right when things don’t go his way, he’s going to have a lot of bad games moving forward.

Yaxel Lendeborg needs to keep his chin up a little more

The best players in the NBA are able to shrug off a rough start and even if they miss five, ten shots in a row, they’re still going to keep firing with the utmost confidence because they believe in themselves and know that eventually the shots are going to start falling.

Green knows that better than anyone just given the sheer amount of basketball he's played in the NBA. Even though he’s as fiery as they come, the 36-year-old knows when opponents smell blood in the water or sense fear in an opponent. The last thing Lendeborg can afford to be is afraid or skittish out there, and it’s good that he has a veteran like Green to let him know how he needs to adjust.

He’s still a rookie and growing pains are to be expected, but the Warriors need to see a little more stoicism out of Lendeborg going forward. If he’s constantly looking dejected, opponents will view that as weakness and will know that throwing him off his game at all will ruin him mentally, and that's the last thing the Warriors can afford as they go through an injury crisis.