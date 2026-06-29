Draymond Green shocked a lot of people with his decision to opt out of his contract with the Golden State Warriors, causing many to speculate this is part of a strategy to lure Anthony Davis and LeBron James to the franchise.

Green has added fuel to that fire with a Batman reference. On social media, Green’s podcast posted a GIF of the Bat-Signal as part of a teaser for tomorrow’s episode which will likely delve into Green’s decision. Yet according to Jimmy Butler the Warriors already have a Batman in Stephen Curry, while Butler has claimed the role of Robin. So who is this Bat-Signal for?

Who would be the top dog on the Warriors with LeBron in the mix?

It seems Green thinks James could be the team’s new Batman, or at least he could be some member of the Justice League if the Warriors plan on assembling this roster of aged star players.

Of course, the real Batman aficionados will note that the GIF is from the video game Batman: Arkham Knight so it cannot be ruled out (spoiler alert) that Green is planning to initiate Knightfall protocol and fake his own demise just like in that game.

In all seriousness though, who would be the Batman on the Warriors if Curry and James were teammates? It would be more of a Superman and Batman scenario where they respect each other and work together at times.

Curry might be more of a Superman given his unbelievable abilities while LeBron has been able to last so long due to his physical fitness and basketball I.Q., making him more Batman-esque.

Either way, Curry knows what it’s like to play with another star and he’s shown that he’s selfless enough to make it work. The Warriors accommodated Kevin Durant and won two titles with him when he jumped ship from the Oklahoma City Thunder and joined the Warriors, meaning Curry’s ego would be more than fine with James on the team.

The real question is whether this Justice League plan would really work? Sure, the Warriors would be adding two great players who can still be productive, but they would certainly miss a lot of time due to injury. The Warriors have talked about wanting to get younger and more durable so to do a complete 180 on that would be a little jarring.

Maybe Green will get into what he meant by the Bat-Signal on tomorrow’s podcast, but no matter what happens it seems clear that the Warriors are trying to do something wild this offseason.