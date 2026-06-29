Draymond Green gives Warriors the best gift imaginable on eve of free agency

Although the Golden State Warriors were set to face less financial restrictions than they have in recent offseasons, filling out their roster around Stephen Curry looked like it was yet again slated to be an uphill battle.

With Draymond Green's $27.7 million player option still on the table, the Warriors were projected to be just $20 million under the first apron. They still have Kristaps Porzingis' extension to iron out, and they had just nine players guaranteed to be on the roster next season.

As Golden State faces the end of the Stephen Curry era, the goal has become to surround Curry with as much talent as possible. Green's player option, had he picked it up, would've limited their flexibility severely.

But as reported by Shams Charania, Draymond Green has elected to decline his player option for 2026-27. This presumably paves the way for him to return to Golden State on a more team-friendly deal and opens up the option for the team to make a splash this summer.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his $27.7 million player option to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. This move gives the Warriors flexibility to pursue LeBron James in free agency and Anthony Davis via trade to form a Big 4. pic.twitter.com/jBVRe1YZ1B — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Draymond Green gives the Warriors the one thing they need at this juncture— optionality

From a perspective of personal gain, Green's best path was likely to pick up his player option. His production on both ends of the court dropped almost unilaterally last season. Across 68 games, he averaged just 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting just 41.8% from the field. Although he still saw down-ballot votes for Defensive Player of the Year, it's clear that his athleticism and impact are declining defensively as well.

But Green has given so much to the Warriors over the years, it would have been, at the very least, understandable if he wanted to take the money and run. He wasn't getting a contract valued at nearly $28 million anywhere else at this point in his career.

Green's decision to decline his player option, and likely secure his future in Golden State, comes even after the Warriors reportedly shopped him at the trade deadline in tandem with the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. It also comes after Anthony Slater at ESPN reported that the Warriors expected Green to pick up his option this offseason.

Green has sacrificed his immediate payday not only in the hopes of likely finishing his career in Golden State but also of providing the team with the financial flexibility they need to build out the roster this offseason.

If Green signs a new, two-year deal at around a $15-17 million annual value, that provides the Warriors with an additional $10-$12 million this offseason.

Charania specifically lists LeBron James and Anthony Davis as potential targets for Golden State. While it remains to be seen whether either of those moves is realistic, Green's decision provides the Warriors with what they've needed most at the end of this era— optionality.