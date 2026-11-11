Draymond Green is still an impediment to a Warriors reuniting with Jordan Poole

After the Golden State Warriors destroyed the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, ex-Warrior Jordan Poole made some attention-grabbing comments about how he missed the Warriors and would be open to returning to Golden State. While that would be a feel-good story, Draymond Green remains an obstacle to that.

Those two will forever be linked after Green infamously hit Poole during a practice ahead of the 2022-23 season. That incident threw off the team’s chemistry entirely and led to Poole being traded after that season.

Green and Poole would have to overcome a lot of baggage for a reunion to happen

Sadly, Poole has never been the same guy since as he clearly has never been able to replicate the magic he enjoyed with the Warriors when he played an incredibly important roll in helping the team take home a title during the 2021-22 season.

It’s more than understandable why he must long for his days with the Warriors. That’s when he played his best basketball and probably when he had the most fun on the court since he’s been on nothing but bad teams since then. The Warriors traded him to a Washington Wizards team that wasn't any good and then they traded him to the Pelicans, another franchise that has been in the gutter for a while.

While Poole will be a free agent following this season, it just feels unlikely that the Warriors would bring him back onto the same team with Green. To Green’s credit he has apologized for the incident over the years and on a recent podcast said that he would be open to Poole coming back to the Warriors.

He’s saying the right things, but the baggage would still be there. No matter what he or Poole says, there will always be that underlying tension there that can never fully go away and would probably be more of a distraction to the team than anything else.

Maybe if Green goes somewhere else after this season, which is possible since he only signed a one-year deal, then a Poole reunion could be in order. But if the Warriors had to choose between Green or Poole, they’re going to go with Green just like they did when they traded Poole rather than Green several years ago.

It’s nice to think about and it would be cool to see Poole in a Warriors jersey again, but it’s just really hard to imagine him and Draymond together after everything that went down.