Draymond Green offers the Warriors something nobody else does

Draymond Green is the most polarizing player in the NBA. There is no arguing with that. There is also no arguing with the fact that the Golden State Warriors have been lucky to have him, and are fortunate that he's still playing.

At the age of 35, Green is entering his 14th season in the league, all of which have been spent in the Bay. His resume isn't too shabby — he's a four-time champion, four-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection, and a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He's made an NBA All-Defensive Team eight times, more than any other player in franchise history.

There is a push for the Warriors to win one more title with Steph Curry, but you can't forget about Draymond. He's still as important to this team as he was five years ago. Green helped build the championship foundation.

Draymond Green is still one of the Warriors' most important players

He's still one of the best defenders in the league, finishing third in DPOY voting this past season, behind winner Evan Mobley and second-place vote-getter Dyson Daniels. Green is 11 years older than Mobley, and 13 years older than Daniels.

Green might not be the player he once was in his younger days, but he's still willing to do whatever it takes to win, from facilitating to being the starting center. He was honest about the kind of toll that playing the five takes on his body, going up against players like Alperen Sengun, but he still puts everything he has into it.

Small-ball lineups with Green at center are a Warriors specialty. You can bet that Steve Kerr will still deploy those lineups next season, but if they sign Al Horford (as expected), that will help take some of the pressure off Green. He may seem invincible, but you can't outrun Father Time forever, no matter how hard you try.

It says a lot that Green still has the role that he does with Golden State entering the 2025-26 season. If the Warriors do raise another banner, a significant part of it will be due to Green and his tenacity. It doesn't matter how old he is; you can't write him off.

Draymond Green is still Draymond Green.