Warriors have made their stance on Draymond Green crystal clear

As the Golden State Warriors aim to bolster their roster this offseason, most notably by courting veteran center Al Horford, it is likely that the make-up of their rotation will change drastically next season.

Yet, in the act of pursuing Horford, the organization has made their stance on Draymond Green crystal clear. As Green's career nears its twilight, he must take on a reduced defensive role in order to remain effective within the starting lineup.

Although Green had a stellar season last year, getting serious consideration for Defensive Player of the Year, the Warriors must now pivot in order to keep their defensive front viable, and Green must adjust as a result.

Al Horford signing means a reduced role for Draymond Green

As Golden State has entered their offseason, they have reportedly reached handshake deals with a number of free agents, including Horford and De'Anthony Melton, that they will finish negotiating once a resolution to their Jonathan Kuminga saga is found.

Horford, no doubt addresses a dire need for the Warriors. Last season, after beginning with Trayce Jackson-Davis as the starting center, the team made a rapid pivot to playing Green at the five, sacrificing potential size at the position in order to get the most use out of Green's defensive acumen.

However, with the emergence of Quinten Post from the G-League, the team incorporated him into the rotation. While Post performed well, averaging 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists and shooting 40.8% from 3-point range, his defense setbacks put limitations on his effectiveness in the paint.

This unique conundrum showed itself more clearly in the first round of the playoffs against the Houston Rockets, as the Warriors were bodied in the paint and on the boards by Houston's trio of Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams and Jabari Smith Jr.

While the team largely relied on Green to disrupt Sengun's physical game, Green's age showed throughout the series as he routinely lost battles in the paint, resulting in extra rebounds and easy layups for the Rockets.

By adding Horford to the roster, the team would gain a proven presence in that area of the court, allowing Green to slide back to his natural position at power forward. This would also, by extension, allow Green to revert back to some of the playmaking duties that he has become accustomed to, playing off the gravity of superstar Stephen Curry.

Therefore, in taking on a reduced defensive role, Green could arguably be more effective for Golden State. Yet, in pursuing Horford, the organization has revealed their intention for Green, attempting to mitigate some of the wear-and-tear that comes with age.