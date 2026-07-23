Draymond Green plan points to Nikola Jokic dream Warriors can't reach

The Golden State Warriors' pessimistic outlook on their chances of signing LeBron James could lead them to simply re-signing Draymond Green for one year, and subsequently set themselves up for being a major player in free agency next year.

Nikola Jokic headlines the potential free agency class of 2027, and the Warriors (like most other teams) would surely have interest in the three-time MVP even if his addition is a dream that's simply out of reach.

Draymond Green plan points to Warriors focus on 2027 offseason

Golden State are currently in the middle of pursuing James as the league awaits his free agency decision, with Green having opted out of his $27.6 million player option to provide the franchise flexibility to target the 41-year-old superstar forward.

But according to ESPN's Anthony Slater on Wednesday, the plan would be to bring Green back at something around his previously declined player option if the Warriors can't land James.

"If LeBron doesn't come, they could just give Draymond Green back basically a one-year, $27 million offer. Basically he'd back on the player option that keeps the Warriors long-term financial flexibility and gives Draymond Green the payday he wants," Slater said.

Re-signing Green for only one season would mean all three of Golden State's current major salaries-- Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Green -- would each be on expiring contracts. Their fourth projected highest salary, Kristaps Porzingis, has only $3 million of his deal guaranteed for the 2027-28 season.

That leaves the Warriors with less than $40 million in money tied up beyond next season, and that's assuming Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton pick up their respective player options for the following year.

Nikola Jokic could be Warriors' next superstar target

This is all setting up to be a potential cap space team next season where the Warriors could make a run at Jokic. While the superstar center has reiterated his desire to be at the Denver Nuggets for life, the sheer possibility of him hitting free agency, combined with the team only winning two playoff series in the past three seasons, has many questioning whether his head could be turned.

"Fans don't like to hear this but optionality, flexibility, they can go after future stars," Slater also said of Golden State's roster plans on Wednesday.

There's few bigger stars than Jokic who is still the best player in the league in many people's eyes, or at least top two or three. But even if the Warriors did chase the 31-year-old, what would make him consider leaving the Nuggets for an aging veteran team?

This would likely be another scenario where Golden State have big aspirations but fail to deliver, just as we've recently seen with Giannis Antetokounmpo and which could happen with James over the coming days.