A clip went viral recently as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors were having a nice reunion with Klay Thompson after a contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Then, Brandin Podziemski butted in.

Thankfully, the young Warrior did not overstay his welcome too long. He went to say hello to Thompson who he overlapped with as the legendary Splash Brother’s time with the Warriors came to a close.

However, he lingered maybe a little too long for comfort as Green, Curry, and Thompson were laughing and joking around together. Podziemski eventually seemed to realize that he was not exactly part of the gang who won four championships together and created the best period in franchise history.

Warriors reunion interrupted by Brandin Podziemski

Green addressed the moment on his podcast and didn't go hard on Podziemski, saying, “I think most people wouldn't have the feel to be like, you know what, I'm gonna just get the [expletive] out of here."

At least Podziemski did have the self awareness to not linger an excessive amount of time, although some might think he should’ve had the foresight to just not disrupt the conversation at all.

The things that trio accomplished with Golden State can never be taken away and they will be legends in the Bay Area forever. It’s always special to see the three together, even though it's still weird to see them separated with Thompson a member of the Mavericks.

Perhaps there is part of Podziemski that wishes he could form a new trio with Curry and Green. We know he has gotten himself into hot water with some comments some have been considered by fans as cocky or maybe just sort of silly.

The Santa Clara product is a solid player, but he has a long way to go before he can be mentioned in the same breath as Thompson. He has had solid stints this season with the Warriors and is developing into a solid role player, but he's not a star just yet.

Maybe Podziemski could be on the move soon especially if the Milwaukee native makes sense in a trade package with the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Many Warriors fans would sign up for a trade that sent he, Jonathan Kuminga, and some first-round picks to Milwaukee in exchange for the superstar, but a deal would also have to incldue either Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green.

Nonetheless, it was still a humorous moment though and it was funny to see Green laughing even reminiscing about it on his podcast. He clearly has love and respect for Podziemski, but we know he’d rather cut it up with Klay any day of the week.