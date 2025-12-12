Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is no stranger to controversy and he's certainly not one to express regret. However, he highlighted one surprising moment from his career that he does look back on with some regret.

The moment in question happened a few years back against the Phoenix Suns when Green hit Jusuf Nurkic in the head and was ejected from the game after receiving a flagrant two foul. He was then suspended indefinitely by the NBA, with the regret stemming from the fact he was essentially made ineligible from the 2024 Olympic squad as a result.

Warriors star Draymond Green says he somewhat regrets Nurkic incident

It makes sense that Green wishes he had been part of that experience because the Olympics is arguably the biggest sporting event in the world, and the veteran missed out on the opportunity to play for Team USA alongside his longtime teammate Stephen Curry, who ended up delivering a performance for the ages.

When he looks back on his career, Green will probably wish he had a chance at that third gold medal but unfortunately it was not on the cards.

Still, it's a somewhat surprising answer considering there are a lot of moments from Green's career that he could choose as major regrets. The Jordan Poole punch certainly comes to mind as a moment that he would surely like to have back, having derailed the chemistry of the team after winning a championship and which ultimately led to an ugly split with the young guard.

Another potential regret could have been his swipes at various players' groins during the 2016 playoffs which led to a suspension in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Perhaps if Green had been able to play in Game 5 the Warriors could have put the Cleveland Cavaliers away and have prevented an epic collapse.

Despite all of Green's on-court issues over the years, he is still an indelible part of the team's dynasty. The Warriors may not win any of their titles without the fire and defense that Green brings to the table, so he has definitely been a great benefit to the franchise on the whole.

Recently, Green's name has come up in some trade rumors involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. It seems like a long shot that the Warriors could land Giannis, but it seems even less likely that Curry would be okay with losing his long-time teammate.

For better or worse, Green is part of the fabric of the Warriors and has done a lot of good for the franchise, even if there are surely some moments he'd like to have a do-over on.