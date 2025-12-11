Warriors are only willing to trade Draymond Green for 1 player if rumors are true

On Tuesday, NBA insider Jake Fischer said on a Bleacher Report livestream that he thinks the only player the Golden State Warriors would be willing to lose Draymond Green for is Giannis Antetokounmpo. He said that Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski make for an "intriguing package" for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo could be the biggest name on the trade market leading up to the Feb. 5 deadline, as ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported last week that the superstar and his agent were discussing options with Milwaukee. Giannis hasn't requested a trade yet, at least not publicly, although over the summer, he made it known that the only other team he'd want to play for was New York. The Bucks and Knicks engaged in talks, but there was no real traction.

If he decides that he wants to leave Milwaukee to chase a second championship elsewhere, and he decides he wants to go to Golden State, the Warriors would do everything they could to make that happen, as they've been preparing for that possibility already. It'd hurt a lot to lose Draymond, but you can't let a player like Giannis pass you by.

Fischer believes Warriors would only trade Draymond for Giannis

Golden State wants Steph Curry to win another championship; even though he's 37, he's still one of the most impactful players in the league. The Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler before last season's deadline in a surprise move to boost their title odds. Butler has yet to win a championship himself.

If a Giannis bidding war starts, it's hard to see the Bucks accepting an offer like the one above from the Warriors. Giannis will be eligible to sign an extension this summer, with Milwaukee or another team, so given his contract situation, he will have a say in where he goes. A team shouldn't want to trade for him without a commitment that he'll re-sign, although that could happen.

There would be other teams that the Bucks could turn to that could make a better offer than the Warriors. Playing with Steph in the Bay could be appealing to Giannis, but maybe he wants to stay in the East. If he does want to play in the West for the first time in his career, it could be to join Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, a team that has the draft assets and players to get the Bucks' attention.

The Giannis situation in Milwaukee is still unfolding. He is currently out with a calf strain. With less than two months until the deadline, talks could ramp up, barring what seems like a miracle from the 10-15 Bucks, who struggle enough to win games when Giannis plays.

By no means do the Warriors want to trade Draymond. As Fischer said, they value him too much, but Giannis is a once-in-a-lifetime player. If the Bucks agreed to a Giannis trade with the Warriors that would send Draymond to Milwaukee, Golden State would do it.