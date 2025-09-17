ESPN reporter says the quiet part out loud about Jonathan Kuminga saga

As the Golden State Warriors have held strong to their stance of bringing restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga back on a decidedly tradeable deal this offseason, it has become clear that the relationship between the two parties has never been at a lower point.

Kuminga, in refusing to accept a deal with a team option, has held the Warriors in a chokehold all offseason as a result of his unfulfilled desire to be seen and paid as a future cornerstone of the franchise, and ESPN reporter David Dennis has now said the quiet part out loud in questioning how the young forward could ever return to the team's locker room.

While, in some ways, it might still be possible for Golden State to make the fit work on their roster, the way that this entire offseason has played out has to sting emotionally for Kuminga, and, now, it is difficult to see things working out seamlessly this season.

Does Jonathan Kuminga have any reason to want to return to the Warriors?

Kuminga, throughout his short career, has made clear that he views himself as a future multi-time All-Star, and, accordingly, he feels as though the Warriors have, for one reason or another, stunted his development and his ability to reach his potential. Golden State, meanwhile, largely views him as a bench scorer or, if he so desires, a trade piece that can help them to bring a bench scorer back.

While almost everyone around the league knew this was going to be an extremely contentious negotiation process because of these facts, not many expected the saga to prolong itself the way it has.

Now Dennis, in NBA Today's recent segment discussing the ongoing Kuminga developments, has made the case that Kuminga should not return to the team whatsoever: "There is just absolutely no way that Kuminga can be a part of that locker room when this season starts... I understand that the Warriors always want to maximize trade value and don't want to lose [Kuminga] for nothing... [But] moving on from Kuminga allows you as the Golden State Warriors to move on with your offseason."

Putting oneself in Kuminga's shoes, it is easy to see why he would be hesitant to return to a Golden State team that clearly does not value him at the same level he values himself.

From the organization's perspective, moreover, the Kuminga situation has already been such a distraction from the momentous occasion that this upcoming season represents that they may have no choice but to prevent that distraction from lingering deep into the season.

While a lack of a serious return for Kuminga would be a major setback for the organization, a disgruntled Kuminga on the team's bench could be a distraction that could cost the team even more than they have already lost this offseason.

Therefore, Dennis, in understanding the ultimate necessity behind Kuminga's eventual departure, has hit the nail on the head. The Warriors, when it comes down to it, have no choice but to deal Kuminga in order to be rid of the problem entirely; they cannot allow it to haunt either them or Kuminga any longer.