ESPN reporter says what all Warriors fans didn't want to hear about Al Horford

There's a wide-held belief that Al Horford's official signature is being stalled by the uncertain situation surrounding Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency, but that may not necessarily be the case in a concerning update for Golden State Warriors fans.

The Warriors are yet to make a single move over two weeks into free agency, with the Kuminga situation looming over the franchise as the front office explore all possibilities with the young forward.

Al Horford is still reportedly weighing up his options

ESPN's Marc J. Spears provided an update on Horford during Monday's episode of NBA Today, suggesting that the Warriors were already hoping to have secured the 39-year-old's signature by this point.

"Golden State obviously expected him to sign last week, he didn't. Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta I believe are also interested in a nearly 40-year-old guy who also has retirement on the table. He's still considering retirement. He's not in any hurry," Spears said.

This is a far more pessimistic outlook than what we've heard in recent days, including from Warrior superstar Stephen Curry who not so subtly hinted at Horford joining the franchise when asked in Tahoe last week.

The Denver Nuggets had also emerged as a potential threat to steal Horford away from Golden States' grasp, but their commitment to keeping Jonas Valancuinas in the NBA seemingly makes them far less of an option.

Milwaukee and Atlanta are certainly two new teams to be linked to the 5x All-Star, yet they certainly don't need Horford in a way the Warriors do. The Bucks have already added Myles Turner to form a dangerous 4/5 trio of he, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, while the Hawks have traded for Horford's former teammate, Kristaps Porzingis, to pair with Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu.

Spears' colleague Tim MacMahon did provide some balance and more positive spin to the conversation from a Golden State perspective, stating, "the assumption around the league is that he (Horford) will end up with the Warriors. I would tell Warriors fans relax on that one"

Still, until Horford is officially announced as a Warrior player, there will remain some anxiety among fans who would see a fairly dire free agency center market beyond the 18-year veteran.

Golden State have already lost beloved 3x champion Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million contract, while other notable big men like Deandre Ayton and Brook Lopez have signed with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers respectively.