Expensive solution to Warriors' center woes now painfully unavailable

It's now official. Any hope that Golden State Warriors fans had about trading for Walker Kessler this season is long gone, as Chris Haynes reported that the center will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder, an issue that had been bothering him since the season began.

Kessler has been a hot trade topic for the past couple of seasons, not just for the Warriors. He's also popped up as a trade candidate for the Lakers. In typical Danny Ainge fashion, however, the Jazz's price tag on Kessler kept interested teams at bay.

He was eligible to sign an extension with Utah over the summer, but one didn't happen. Kessler expressed his frustration regarding extension talks at the Jazz's media day, but emphasized how much he loves Utah and the fans.

Kessler started the season off hot, averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 70.3% from the field and 75% from three-point range in only five games for the 3-4 Jazz. Utah was doing better than most expected.

BREAKING: Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will undergo season-ending left shoulder surgery, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/ltW5bXNzp4 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 5, 2025

Walker Kessler to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

There is a very good chance the Jazz would've listened to offers for Kessler before the deadline, considering he'll be a restricted free agent next summer. Utah would've still set a high asking price on Kessler, but Golden State could've tried to swoop in.

As popular as Kessler has been as a trade option for teams in need of a center, interested teams, like the Warriors, will be leery to pursue him next summer. Trading away picks and young players for a player who is recovering from a shoulder injury and is due for a payday would be a risky move.

Golden State signed Al Horford to a two-year deal before the season began, and although he was a solid addition, he has to play limited minutes at 39 years old. The Warriors still have Draymond Green and Quinten Post, but it'd be nice to have a young center who is already one of the best defenders in the league. Think about what kind of upgrade that'd be for a team in all-in mode.

At least Golden State doesn't have to worry about doing business with Ainge. Trying to get Lauri Markkanen was enough of a headache.

Hopefully, Kessler won't experience any complications stemming from surgery or rehab and will be able to make a full recovery.