Forgotten Warriors playoff villain signs with Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are one of multiple teams around the NBA still looking to round out their roster, with the Denver Nuggets taking a step to doing just that after signing Lonnie Walker IV to a one-year, $3.3 million deal according to ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday.

Walker returns to the NBA after a stint overseas with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague. He’s perhaps most remembered among Warrior fans as a key part of the team’s elimination from the 2023 playoffs when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors playoff villain Lonnie Walker IV resurfaces with Nuggets

After receiving a DNP in Game 1 of the second-round series, Walker played a surprisingly pivotal role in the Lakers securing a six-game series victory to knockout the reigning champions and help his team advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Walker scored in double figures three times over the final five game of the series, but his biggest moment came in the fourth-quarter of a pivotal Game 4 as Golden State looked to even the series at 2-2 heading back to Game 5 in the Bay.

The Warriors led by seven entering the fourth period in Los Angeles, only for Walker to score all 15 of his points in the final frame to prove the villain and give the Lakers a commanding 3-1 series lead. Walker’s six made field-goals in the closing period were as many as Golden State made as a team, while he became the first Laker since Kobe Bryant last century to score 15 points off the bench in the final quarter of a playoff game.

Golden State were left stunned by Walker’s heroics, and while they did manage to regroup for a victory at home in Game 5, the damage was done as the Lakers closed the series out in Game 6 where Walker had another 13 points on an efficient 4-of-8 shooting.

Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, agent George S. Langberg of @GSLSportsGroup told ESPN. Walker was with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague after last playing in the NBA in 2024-25 and now enters his 8th season in the league. pic.twitter.com/tvxQc2RRjz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2026

Warriors may have nightmares facing Lonnie Walker IV next season

Despite that surprise playoff outburst, Walker wound up leaving the Lakers that summer and now resurfaces in Denver after 58 games with the Brooklyn Nets, 20 games with the Philadelphia 76ers and his most recent season overseas where he averaged 15.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the EuroLeague.

Golden State may face some nightmares going up against Walker next season, with the 27-year-old potentially walking into a prominent bench role in Denver after they lost Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Miami Heat at the start of free agency.

The Warriors were reportedly interested in Mario Hezonja before his return to the league was confirmed with the Cleveland Cavaliers last month, but there was no reported links with Walker as Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office look to complete the main roster with two spots open.