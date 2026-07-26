Warriors lose LeBron James consolation prize in latest free agency blow

Not only have the Golden State Warriors proven unable to land LeBron James, but they've also lost out on the consolation prize after the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Mario Hezonja to a one-year, $2.8 million contract on Sunday.

Hezonja quickly became the consolation prize after James' decision on Friday, with the Warriors and Cavaliers reportedly chasing the former fifth overall pick according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Warriors lose out on LeBron James consolation prize as well

Having not played in the NBA since the 2019-20 season, Golden State won't necessarily be losing too much sleep over missing out on Hezonja who's been developing his game overseas after a five-year stint with the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers last decade.

But this is another free agency blow because it just further reiterates the Warriors' inability to lure free agents, whether it be the superstars like James or role players who are looking to regain their footing in the league like Hezonja.

That can also extend to the trade market where the Warriors have continually whiffed on notable targets over the last few years, including Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Lauri Markkanen, a reunion with Kevin Durant, and most recently Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It stings even more when you consider Hezonja just joined a team coming off the Eastern Conference Finals, while rejecting a Warrior team who missed the playoffs and who are set to have two of their best players in his position -- Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody -- sidelined for a majority of next season.

Surely the easier path to meaningful rotational minutes was with Golden State, yet Hezonja now joins a Cleveland team where he hopes to impact in the playoffs and build his value for a potentially bigger next contract.

Warriors still haven't signed or traded for a new player this offseason

Perhaps the Warriors just didn't have as much interest in Hezonja as the Cavaliers did, and that their pursuit after James' decision was a little overstated. Still, it doesn't change the fact they're yet to sign or trade for a new player nearly a month into free agency.

They might not in their next couple of moves either, with eyes more focused on what happens with veteran forward Draymond Green and likely reunions with him and championship teammate Gary Payton II.

After once claiming they were "light years" ahead of the league, Golden State are now well and truly behind and now face the likelihood of another Play-In Tournament appearance if they can even make it that far.