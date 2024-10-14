Former Finals rival urged to trade for Warriors wing amid impressive form
The depth on the Golden State Warriors is becoming very much apparent this preseason, with Steve Kerr still left with plenty of rotation questions ahead of the regular season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.
One of those players pushing for rotation minutes is fourth-year wing Moses Moody, having impressed thus far in being one of the Warriors best players through the first four preseason outings. The 22-year-old is averaging a team-high 14.5 points so far, and is also second on the team in total plus-minus across the four games.
Moody's value has stagnated somewhat with limited opportunity over the last couple of years, but his current form could reignite interest in the former 14th overall pick if his role still isn't solidified with Golden State to start the season.
The Cleveland Cavaliers could have trade interest in Moses Moody
One team who should have interest in Moody is the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel. Not only could the former Finals rival do with more three-and-D options to complement the main quartet of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but there's also an obvious link there with former Warrior assistant Kenny Atkinson now the new head coach in Cleveland.
"If Atkinson can give Moody a runway, the young wing could leap forward this season and be a major contributor as the Cavs chase a deep playoff run this year," Crowley wrote.
While Golden State were reportedly more than willing to include Moody in a deal for Lauri Markkanen this offseason, he's not someone the franchise is going to simply give away particularly given his start during preseason.
Any deal would have to net the Warriors an upgrade, and it's difficult to pinpoint how that would happen unless the Cavaliers were willing to explore a bigger move involving a core piece like Allen. Cleveland do have the likes of Georges Niang and Dean Wade making a similar salary this season, but it's hard to see Golden State having interest in either let alone as part of a Moody trade.
Moody remains extension eligible prior to the October 21 deadline. If he does get a new deal with Golden State, it will essentially take him out of trade speculation until next offseason given the implications of a poison pill contract.
Based on his preseason form, the Warriors should still be trying to see if Moody can become a consistent 20-25 minute player for them before exploring deals to send him to the Cavaliers or elsewhere.