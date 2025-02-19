Former top 10 pick makes himself available as free agent for Warriors to pursue

As the Golden State Warriors look to fill out the rest of their roster following their blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler, there's a strong argument to be made that another point guard option is a real element they should be considering.

The Warriors traded away Dennis Schroder in the Butler trade, and while the veteran guard never found his best during a less than two month stint with the franchise, it does leave a stark lack of point guard depth on the roster.

Stephen Curry is now the only designated point guard Golden State has on a standard contract, with Pat Spencer currently occupying a two-way deal. The Warriors have been left with Butler, Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski as their main ball-handlers outside of Curry, something that's worked well so far but nevertheless remains a concern.

Dennis Smith Jr. is eyeing an NBA return

If the Warriors do want to look at the free agency market to acquire point guard depth, then the list of available options has just been bolstered by the expected NBA return of a former top 10 pick. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, dynamic guard Dennis Smith Jr. is leaving Real Madrid amid hopes of a return to the league.

Veteran guard Dennis Smith Jr. is leaving Real Madrid and intends to make a return to the NBA this season, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/8RS8wdd4Me — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 19, 2025

Smith played with the Brooklyn Nets last season, having appeared in 56 games (two starts) where he averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 18.9 minutes per game. Originally the ninth overall pick of the Dallas Mavericks in the 2017 NBA Draft, Smith has played for six different franchises across a 326-game career to date.

The 27-year-old's debut season remains his best in the league, having finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Since then it's been a struggle for Smith, with his elite athleticism often outweighed by a lack of shooting ability that's seen him nail less than 30% from 3-point range in his career.

Smith only appeared in two games for Real Madrid, with another NBA opportunity surely lined up if he's willing to leave the team just a month after signing. Golden State are currently one of only four teams in the league with multiple roster spots available.

The Warriors are already set to take a gamble on another talented former top 10 pick in Kevin Knox II following the All-Star break, so why not double-down with another reclamation project given their need for additional point guard depth.