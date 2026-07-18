Former Warriors first-round pick just paused NBA career with new contract

Former Golden State Warriors forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. – the No. 28 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft – has inked a deal to join Crvena Zvezda, per Alessandro Maggi of Sportando. Crvena Zvezda is a Serbian club. Baldwin spent one year with the Warriors (his rookie season, 2022-23) before getting traded to the Washington Wizards in the Jordan Poole trade.

Since then, Baldwin has jumped around the NBA. He was traded by the Wizards to the San Antonio Spurs in 2025, but they waived him before he played in a single game. Baldwin then signed a two-way contract with the LA Clippers and has since played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.

Baldwin ended last season on a two-way with the Kings, but clearly, they didn’t feel like bringing him back. Now, the former Warriors first-round pick will begin his international career. For now, his NBA career has ended. Maybe there's a pathway back, but first, Serbia.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. has signed overseas

Heading into college, Baldwin was a highly-touted prospect. However, the five-star recruit decided to play for his father at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and from there, things went south.

The one collegiate season he played was plagued by injuries, and by the time he entered the NBA Draft, the same stock that helped him earn those five stars in high school did not help him in the draft.

Baldwin slipped all the way to the end of the first round, where the Warriors decided to take a flyer on him. And unfortunately for him and the Warriors, things didn’t change much once Baldwin got to the NBA.

During his rookie campaign with the Warriors, Baldwin only appeared in 31 games. His sophomore season with the Wizards, that number jumped up to 38, but that was the most he ever played in an NBA season.

Even during his time on a two-way deal with the Kings at the end of this past season (he signed in February), Baldwin didn’t appear in a single game. It’s clear that international ball is the best pathway forward for his career.

Crvena Zvezda has some other former NBA players on the roster. Jonathan Motley and Jared Butler are both set to suit up for them next season, now joined by Baldwin.

The Warriors took a chance on Baldwin when they selected him. They took a chance on a guy who showed a ton of promise at the high school level. But it didn’t work out.

Now, less than five years removed from being selected in the first round, Baldwin’s time in the NBA is over.