Former Warriors wing could be target for summer reunion to fill need

The Golden State Warriors should consider pursuing a reunion with Kelly Oubre Jr. this summer, as he would provide them with a nice veteran presence at the wing position. His defense and scoring would give Stephen Curry and the rest of the squad a nice boost on both ends of the court, especially if they can sign him at the right price.

Oubre will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and while the Warriors won’t have a ton of flexibility, they could still try to bring him on board. As they look to compete for a couple of more years with Curry at the helm, bringing in a veteran presence like Oubre would certainly be helpful.

Perhaps Oubre will want too much money, but if he doesn't, signing him could be worth consideration. It may not be the biggest name or the biggest swing the Warriors could take this summer, but it’s one signing that could help move the needle, even if just a bit.

Warriors should consider Kelly Oubre Jr. reunion in free agency

Oubre has been a solid role player in the NBA for years now. And even though his first stop in Golden State didn’t end in a postseason birth, that shouldn’t be held against Oubre.

The last time Oubre was on the Warriors was during the 2020-21 campaign. Klay Thompson was still sidelined, the Warriors didn’t make the playoffs, and Oubre was gone by the next year.

For the past three years, Oubre has been a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, churning out some solid seasons as a regular part of their every-night starting lineup.

This past year, Oubre appeared in 50 games, starting 41 of them. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.0% from deep on 4.8 three-point attempts per contest.

He has also provided the Sixers with solid on-ball defense, often taking on some of the top matchups of the evening, guarding star players on a consistent basis.

Bringing him back to San Francisco would give the Warriors a nice boost on the wing, as right now, they are a bit thin at that position. Plus, most of the guys they have there are younger.

Oubre is 30 years old. He’s been in the NBA for a decade. He knows how to win, he knows how to play hard, and he could help mentor some of the younger players on the Warriors.

If Golden State wants to make a run at another title with Curry leading the way, bringing in veterans makes sense, and Oubre could be one of those guys.